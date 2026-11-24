SCCG Management Partners with Randy O. Aguilar to Offer Casino Retail and Food & Beverage Leasing Advisory

Former long time gaming executive brings nearly four decades of experience filling casino, resort and shopping center space with the right tenants.

- Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management, an advisory and consultancy firm serving publicly traded and privately held corporations across the global gaming, betting, and prediction markets sectors, today announced a partnership with Randy O. Aguilar, MBA, a 30 year gaming executive to offer casino retail, food and beverage leasing advisory. Through SCCG Management, Aguilar will work with casinos, resorts and hotels that want to identify, execute and open restaurant and retail concepts that will increase market demand and enhance profitability.

The restaurants and shops in a casino resort are key elements in the guests' experience and the right mix means identifying concepts that match the property's persona and customer demand. Aguilar will identify and structure deals that work for both the property owner and the tenant, and manage every step from letter of intent to grand opening. Aguilar has performed that work for some of the largest operators in the gaming industry including Caesars Entertainment and Station Casinos.

Aguilar previously served as Director of Leasing for Station Casinos where he executed upwards of 40 new food and beverage venues across the Station Casino's portfolio in the past five years. That included 12 restaurants and Moonshine Flats at 30,000 sf. country & western live music venue (opening in 2027) for the Durango Casino & Resort.

The Durango opening shows the range of concepts he brings to a property: Eat Your Heart Out, an elevated food hall built for energy, variety and social dining; Summer House, a California inspired dining room built for approachability and volume, and The George Sportsman's Lounge, a sports, dining and entertainment venue that pays homage to classic Las Vegas.

His work with Tom's Watch Bar, a national sports bar brand built for high-volume, event-driven traffic, reflects the same approach. Concepts like Tom's turns live sports group viewing and social energy into steady and reoccurring casino foot traffic. It keeps guests on property longer through the sports calendar, supports spending on gaming, dining and entertainment, and builds a community destination that performs beyond game day. The format also scales well for tribal casinos looking for a modern, experiential food and beverage anchor.

Before Station Casinos, as Vice President of Leasing, Corporate Retail at Caesars Entertainment, Aguilar oversaw 1.3 million square feet of leased retail across the companies national portfolio. He grew annual leased EBITDA from $39 million to $59 million by the end of his tenure. He was awarded the Chairman's Award, the company's highest employee honor for his extensive leasing success.

His earlier career includes turning around a 60% vacant shopping center at the Strat Hotel, Casino and Tower (formally known as the Stratosphere) to 95% occupancy, and at American Tower, bringing The Palms and Mohegan Sun, the largest tribal gaming property in the U.S., onto multi-carrier, multi million dollar cellular systems. He began in shopping center development with The Simon Group (the largest mall developer in the U.S.) and Forest City

Enterprises.

For casino, resort and hotel owners, SCCG and Aguilar offer:

● Sourcing and vetting restaurant and retail concepts that fit the property's image and guest profile

● Site selection and brand alignment for anchor concepts, through to seamless integration with the property

● Deal structuring across rent, participation, term length and capital investment

● Negotiation that balances economics, brand integrity and operational realities

● Letters of intent and lease agreements, in coordination with ownership and legal teams

● Tenant coordination, including design review, approvals and construction alignment

● A single point of communication between tenants and property leadership

"My main goal is to make the best deals that are not just a financial win, but that help an organization develop, increase and continue to grow its market share, not just for today, but for years to come," said Randy O. Aguilar.

"Randy doesn't just fill space. He finds the right concept, structures a deal both sides can live with and sees it through to opening day. That is exactly the kind of long-term thinking our client partners need," said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.

Aguilar holds an MBA from Western Governors University and a BA in Public Relations from Louisiana State University.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

Media Contact

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCCG Management Partners with Gaming Executive Randy O. Aguilar on Casino Retail and Food & Beverage Leasing Advisory News Provided By SCCG Management November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.