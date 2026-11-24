Sbarro at Tanger Outlets Columbus

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2,500-square-foot location brings Sbarro's Original XL NY Pizza-by-the-Slice, new menu offerings and an enhanced guest experience to Sunbury

- David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sbarro, the global leader in authentic New York-style pizza-by-the-slice and a Columbus-based company, is expanding its hometown presence with the opening of a new 2,500-square-foot restaurant at Tanger Outlets Columbus. Located between The North Face and Kate Spade New York, the new restaurant marks Sbarro's 12th location in the greater Columbus-area and 27th restaurant across the state of Ohio.

The new restaurant combines the iconic Sbarro experience guests know and love with expanded menu offerings, modern ordering technology and multiple ways to enjoy a meal.

“We're proud to continue growing Sbarro in the Columbus-area, the community we call home, and bringing our Original XL NY Pizza to even more guests,” said David Karam, Chief Executive Officer of Sbarro.“This new location at Tanger Outlets Columbus gives us an opportunity to showcase what makes Sbarro special, from our made-from-scratch dough and signature ingredients to our iconic pizza-by-the-slice experience, while introducing guests to some exciting new menu offerings. We're looking forward to becoming part of the Tanger Columbus community and welcoming shoppers, families and visitors from throughout the region.”

Kristen Baldinger, Marketing Director at Tanger Columbus, added,“We're excited to welcome Sbarro to Tanger Outlets Columbus. As an iconic brand that combines great food and a fun, welcoming restaurant experience, Sbarro is a terrific addition to our dining options. We know our guests will appreciate having a place to enjoy a meal while shopping, gathering with family and friends, or simply taking a break from the day.”

The new Tanger Outlets Columbus restaurant will feature Sbarro's signature menu, including its iconic Original XL NY Pizza-by-the-Slice, stromboli, pasta, salad and breadsticks. Sbarro's pizzas are made using hand-stretched, made-from-scratch dough, San Marzano-style tomato sauce and 100% shredded-in-house whole milk mozzarella cheese. Guests can order pizza by the slice or choose from 14-inch and 17-inch whole pies, making it easy to enjoy a single slice or feed the entire family. Strombolis will also be available in individual and party sizes.

The new location will offer guests several additional menu items, including toasted sub sandwiches, chicken wings, chicken tenders and more, expanding the restaurant's offerings beyond its iconic pizza. Beer and wine will also be available for guests looking to enjoy a beverage with their meal.

The restaurant design highlights the use of modern ordering technology offering guests the option to place their orders using convenient self-service kiosks as they enter the restaurant or directly from a Sbarro team member at the counter. Guests may choose to dine inside the restaurant's private dining room while watching the latest happenings on TVs throughout the space, or enjoy their meal outdoors on the patio.

When planning for larger meals or gatherings, ordering directly through the Sbarro App will help to ensure orders are prepared and ready for pickup or delivery. The new restaurant's menu offering will also be available through several third-party delivery platforms.

The restaurant opened last Friday, November 20 and is located at 400 S. Wilson Road, Suite 590, Sunbury, OH 43074. This location will operate in accordance with Tanger Outlets Columbus' regular hours: Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details about the restaurant's grand opening celebration will be announced soon. Guests are encouraged to follow Sbarro on its social media channels for updates and additional information about the grand opening event.

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About Sbarro

Founded in 1956, Sbarro is the global leader for authentic New York pizza-by-the-slice in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Celebrated for their commitment to quality, Sbarro offers made-from-scratch, hand-stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomato sauce in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores, military bases and travel plazas. With a presence in 35 countries worldwide, the brand continues to expand its reach through a combination of company-owned and franchised restaurants. Sbarro prides itself on being an employer of choice and a favorite destination for customers around the world. For more information about Sbarro, its latest openings, and franchise opportunities, visit . Get social with us on @sbarro on Facebook and TikTok, and @sbarroofficial on Instagram.

Sbarro Media Team

Sbarro, LLC

+1 614-769-9918

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Sbarro Expands Presence in Greater Columbus with New Tanger Outlets Columbus Restaurant News Provided By Sbarro, LLC November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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