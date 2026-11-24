Triple Helix Science

Eleven-gene AAV system incorporates inducible expression control and a drug-activated shutdown mechanism

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Triple Helix Science today reported that five patients with stroke- or dementia-related neurological decline received an investigational intranasal gene therapy for delivery of multiple genes to the central nervous system between February 2026 and April 2026. All five gave informed consent and remain under clinical follow-up. To the company's knowledge, these are the first in-vivo administrations of Yamanaka reprogramming factors in humans, and the first to deliver them into the brain.The system comprises eleven genes, each addressing a distinct mechanism of brain aging and injury. Three components - the transcription factors Oct4 and Sox2, together with KLF7 - are associated in the research literature with partial epigenetic reprogramming, an approach intended to shift gene expression patterns in aged or injured cells without erasing cell identity.The remaining eight are hTERT, GBA, BDNF, FGF21, FOXO3, PGC-1 alpha, Klotho and IL-10, selected for neuroprotective, metabolic, protein-clearance and anti-inflammatory activity.AAV vectors are deposited into the nasal submucosa following topical anesthesia. Hyaluronidase is administered first to open the tissue plane and improve distribution. The vector travels along the olfactory and trigeminal pathways, bypassing the bloodstream and the blood-brain barrier.Oct4, Sox2, KLF7 and hTERT are placed under an inducible switch and are active only during defined windows controlled by medication, rather than expressed continuously. The three reprogramming and growth-promoting genes additionally carry a controllable safety gene that allows expression to be shut down with a specific drug.Oct4 and Sox2 have recognized oncogenic potential. The expression control and shutdown mechanisms are included in the design to address that risk, and the program is conducted under ongoing monitoring.The reprogramming factors derive from the Nobel Prize-winning work of Shinya Yamanaka. Research groups have investigated partial reprogramming in animal models. Translation to human neurological conditions is at an early stage across the field.Across the five patients, there have been no complications and no treatment-related adverse effects. Patients remain under continued longitudinal follow-up, and formal before-and-after assessment is required to measure the effect in any individual.Patrick E. Sewell, MD, founder and chief science officer at Triple Helix Science, said:“These are the first administrations of this platform, and no conclusions about effect can be drawn at this stage. The reprogramming genes are delivered under inducible control with a safety switch, because that is what responsible use of this biology requires. Each patient is being followed over time, and findings will be reported when structured assessment is complete.”Christopher Jensen, MD, chief operating officer at Triple Helix Science, said:“This represents an important milestone for Triple Helix Science and our strategy of translating advanced gene and cell therapy technologies into clinical applications. We are developing an integrated scientific, manufacturing and clinical platform with the potential to support multiple therapeutic areas and international markets. While this therapy is currently investigational, we believe our approach offers considerable opportunities to create both clinical and commercial value as these technologies progress through development.”This is an investigational therapy only. It is not available for general use, and this announcement is not an offer of treatment.Media contact:For media inquiries, please contact [...].About Triple Helix Science:Triple Helix Science is a gene therapy and stem-cell therapy company engaged in research, manufacturing, and clinical application across multiple countries. Its clinical practice arms are Triple Helix Medicine and Triple Helix Oncology. The company was founded by Patrick E. Sewell, MD, a physician-scientist whose work spans interventional oncology, neuro-interventional and vascular radiology, regenerative medicine, and clinical gene therapy.

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Triple Helix Science reports first Yamanaka-factor gene therapy delivered into the human brain News Provided By Triple Helix Science November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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