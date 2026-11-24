Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang's work, including Brokenness Becomes Beautiful, was featured by Printed Word Reviews at the 2026 NCTE Annual Convention in Philadelphia. (AI Supplied Photo by Terence Ang)

Award-winning audiobook "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry" by Terence Ang was showcased at the 2026 National Council of Teachers of English Annual Convention in Philadelphia.

"Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry," narrated using an AI-generated digital recreation of Terence Ang's own voice, won the 2026 NYC Big Book Award in Audiobook: Poetry/Memoir.

Singaporean author and stroke survivor Terence Ang appears on the cover of Printed Word Reviews, highlighting his award-winning audiobook Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry.

"Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" brings together poetry, lived experience, an AI-generated recreation of Ang's own voice to explore communication and identity.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry," the 2026 NYC Big Book Award Winner in Audiobook: Poetry/Memoir by Singaporean stroke survivor, author and aphasia advocate Terence Ang, was showcased at the 2026 National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) Annual Convention in Philadelphia, held November 19–22.Presented at Printed Word Reviews' Booth #1031, the audiobook introduced educators, teachers and librarians to a deeply personal intersection of poetry, lived experience, communication and emerging technology.Six years after his stroke, Ang continues to live with aphasia. In the years following his stroke, writing and poetry became important ways for him to express thoughts and emotions that were not always easy to communicate through speech.That journey eventually led to "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry." For the audiobook, Ang used an AI-generated digital recreation of his own voice to narrate his poetry, giving him another way to bring the words he had written to listeners.Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for his natural voice, Ang sees the technology as another means of expression.“AI will not replace my voice. It gives me another way to communicate, express myself, and be heard,” Ang said.An Award-Winning Journey Through Poetry and AphasiaThe recognition for "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" reflects the deeply personal nature of the work and the way it brings together poetry, lived experience and technology.The collection explores themes of identity, vulnerability, acceptance, healing, self-discovery, growth and empowerment through Ang's experience of life after stroke.At NCTE, Printed Word Reviews highlighted the audiobook within its Poetry, Memoir and Voice (Craft & Empathy) showcase, bringing the work before educators interested in multimodal storytelling, lived experience and different ways of communicating.For Ang, having the audiobook presented at an education-focused convention carried meaning beyond literary recognition.“Seeing my poetry reach an international audience is more than a milestone for me. It is a reminder of how much my life has changed since my stroke, and how something meaningful can emerge from the challenges we never expected to face,” Ang said.“What makes this moment even more special is knowing that educators may discover how poetry and technology can open new possibilities for communication and self-expression. My aphasia has not disappeared, but through poetry and AI voice technology, I have found another way to be heard.”Poetry, Voice and New Ways of CommunicatingFor educators, "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" offers a potential starting point for conversations around poetry, voice, identity, disability, resilience and the growing role of technology in communication.The audiobook also raises wider questions about what it means to have a voice when speech itself has changed.For people living with aphasia, communication difficulties can affect speaking, reading, writing and comprehension, while leaving intelligence, personality and the desire to connect intact.Ang hopes his work can contribute to greater understanding of that distinction.“Sometimes, the words we struggle to speak can still find their way into the world,” Ang said.His journey reflects a broader message that a changed voice does not mean a person has nothing left to say.NCTE 2026 in PhiladelphiaThe 2026 NCTE Annual Convention brought English language arts educators from across the United States and beyond to Philadelphia from November 19–22.Featured speakers included Margaret Atwood, Dr. Jill Biden, Misty Copeland, Dan Santat and Tomi Adeyemi, reflecting the convention's broad focus on literature, teaching, storytelling and the future of English language arts education.Within that setting, "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful" offered a lived-experience perspective on poetry, aphasia, technology and the many forms that human expression can take.About "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry"Written by Singaporean stroke survivor Terence Ang, "Brokenness Becomes Beautiful: Inspiring Pieces of Poetry" is an award-winning poetry audiobook exploring identity, healing, growth and life with aphasia.Narrated using an AI-generated digital recreation of Ang's own voice, the collection explores self- discovery, self-awareness, self-acceptance, self-love, self-healing, self-care, self-growth and self- empowerment.The project reflects Ang's continuing experience of living with aphasia and his belief that technology, when used thoughtfully, can provide another means for people with communication difficulties to express themselves and be heard.About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews connects authors, independent publishers and educators by curating titles that can support classroom discussion, critical thinking, literacy and social-emotional learning.

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Aphasia to AI-Narrated Poetry: Singaporean Stroke Survivor Terence Ang's Award-Winning Audiobook Showcased at NCTE 2026 News Provided By Printed Word Reviews November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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