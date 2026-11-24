Amp Health

$20,000 grant funds computer vision technology pilot to reduce workplace injuries across 900+ employees

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amp Health announced it has received a National Safety Council (NSC) MSD (musculoskeletal disorders) Solutions Lab Pilot Grant for 2026-2027. The grant will fund a six-month pilot with Compass Group Canada, the country's leading food and support service provider, to deploy Amp Health's computer vision technology across multiple locations impacting over 900 employees.The competitive NSC program typically awards only five grants annually from the MSD Solutions Lab, part of over $1 million invested in preventing musculoskeletal disorders – North America's most common workplace injury. As part of its commitment to internal safety initiatives, Compass Group Canada joined the National Safety Council's MSD Reduction Pledge in 2021 - positioning them as a strong partner for Amp Health's MSD platform pilot.Amp Health's mobile platform conducts comprehensive musculoskeletal assessments in three minutes, evaluating movement health across ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and back. The privacy-first system processes all data on-device and automatically assigns personalized movement programs meant to reduce workplace musculoskeletal injuries.The pilot is slated to begin in November 2026, with results documented for presentation at the 2027 NSC Safety Congress & Expo. The project will deploy AI-powered movement assessments across two objectives and employee populations. More than 400 frontline employees in food service, environmental services, maintenance, and warehouse roles will receive Amp's Workforce Readiness feature, enabling personalized pre-work exercise and stretching programs based on individual risk profiles and job demands, and more than 450 corporate office employees will benefit from ergonomic recommendations through Amp's Workstation Optimization tool.Building on its longstanding focus on musculoskeletal disorder prevention, Compass Group Canada is leveraging this pilot to further enhance how it supports movement health of its associates. For many large employers, strain/sprain and overexertion injuries are the most prevalent injury type. Beyond the financial and operational impacts, these injuries directly affect the well‐being of associates, often resulting in extended time away from work or modified duties due to the nature of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs).Through this partnership with Amp Health, Compass Group Canada is enhancing its existing stretching and wellness programs by introducing personalized, data driven movement plans tailored to each associate's individual risk profile. By focusing on the specific body areas where associates are most at risk based on screening results, this initiative aims to proactively reduce MSD risk, support safer movement at work, and help prevent injuries before they occur."This grant validates our mission to use emerging technologies to prevent workplace injuries before they occur," said Dan Ennis, VP of Experience at Amp Health. "We're transforming and scaling workplace safety from reactive treatment to proactive prevention."“The safety and wellbeing of our associates is at the heart of everything we do,” said Fernanda Caceres, Director, Risk Management, Compass Group Canada.“By using innovative, data‐driven tools, like Amp Health's assessment platform, we're able to spot risks early and support our frontline or corporate teams in a more personal and meaningful way. Initiatives like this help us empower our associates to do their best work safely - and strengthen a culture where safety truly comes first.”Amp Health's mobile platform conducts comprehensive musculoskeletal assessments in three minutes, evaluating movement health across ankles, knees, hips, shoulders, and back. The privacy-first system processes all data on-device and automatically assigns personalized movement programs meant to reduce workplace musculoskeletal injuries.

Oliver Sharpe

AMP Health Inc.

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Amp Health Awarded National Safety Council MSD Solutions Pilot Grant for Compass Group Canada Partnership News Provided By AMP Health Inc. November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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