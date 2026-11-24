Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design Christmas Lights Installation

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Northwest Houston homeowners can book Christmas lights with takedown and storage, or a permanent InvisiLights roofline system that stays up year round.

- Verulo MunozHOCKLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design, an owner-operated landscape lighting designer in Hockley, Texas, has opened its 2026 Christmas lighting season, scheduling seasonal holiday installs and InvisiLights permanent roofline systems across northwest Houston.The seasonal service covers the whole display. Firehouse designs the layout, hangs lights on rooflines, wraps trees and sets up yard displays, then takes everything down after the holidays and stores it off site until the next season. Its Christmas Store sells and rents holiday displays, so a homeowner can buy pieces to keep or rent them for one season. For two-story homes with rooflines set far back from the yard, the company brings its own boom lift. On one job in The Woodlands, the second floor sat about 20 feet behind the front wall, past the reach of a ladder, and the crew laid plywood across the grass so the lift would not rut the lawn. Estimates are free.For homeowners who want to stop hanging lights every November, Firehouse installs InvisiLights, a permanent lighting system installed only by the manufacturer's network of installers and dealers. InvisiLights lists locations in West Haven, Utah, Arcadia, Indiana, and Roanoke, Texas. Its lights mount inside an aluminum channel custom-made for each home, and the company describes them as almost invisible during the day. The LEDs are RGBW, with a dedicated white channel beside the color diodes, so the same roofline can run white accent light most of the year and full color for Christmas, the Fourth of July or game day. Owners run the lights from an Apple or Android app or a computer, with schedules, separate segments and 73 pre-installed presets. InvisiLights rates the system IP68 for dust and water."The ones I've installed, customers love them, and they don't give me any issues," said Verulo Munoz, owner of Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design. "They come with a key set in different colors, so I hold the keys up to the fascia, match it, and the channel matches the house. Any time I have a question, their customer service is quick to get back to me."Anything mounted on a roofline in northwest Houston has to hold up to Gulf Coast weather. The area averages close to 50 inches of rain a year across roughly 100 rainy days, with relative humidity in the mid-70s. The May 2024 derecho brought winds near 100 miles an hour, and Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to more than 2 million area customers that July. Wind of that strength drops limbs onto rooflines and tears loose anything lightly clipped to a gutter. A permanent system stays on the house through storm season, with its lights seated inside the aluminum channel. Much of Hockley's newest housing, including Dellrose, Jubilee and the Hockley side of Bridgeland, was built with clean, straight eave lines that suit a channel system. In The Woodlands, the Township's Residential Design Review Committee requires prior written approval for lighting projects and bars glare toward neighboring properties, so permanent installs there are planned with covenant review in mind.Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design has served northwest Houston since 2018 and is owned and operated by an active firefighter. The company is family owned, carries liability insurance on every job and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee. Firehouse serves Hockley, Cypress, The Woodlands and Tomball.The company operates from 22210 Cortona Gln Dr, Hockley, TX 77447, takes calls and texts seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and returns calls the next day. Services include Christmas light installation, Christmas lighting design, Christmas light removal and storage, the Christmas Store, permanent RGBW roofline lighting, landscape lighting design and installation, tree uplighting, pathway lighting, landscape lighting repair and lighting maintenance. Hockley sits on slow-draining sandy loam over clay, where ground-staked landscape fixtures tend to sink and tilt after wet months and need re-leveling."People want the house lit up for the holidays, but they don't want to be the one on the roof," Munoz said. "I climb ladders for a living. Leave that part to me."For estimates or information, contact Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design at 346-615-8333 or visit firehouselandscapelighting.About Firehouse Landscape Lighting DesignFirehouse Landscape Lighting Design is a family-owned landscape lighting designer based in Hockley, Texas, founded in 2018 by Verulo Munoz, an active firefighter who runs the business himself. The company designs and installs landscape lighting, Christmas lights and permanent RGBW roofline systems for homes in Hockley, Cypress, The Woodlands and Tomball. Its holiday service includes design, installation, takedown and off-site storage, and its Christmas Store sells and rents displays. Firehouse installs InvisiLights permanent lighting, owns a boom lift for tall rooflines, is insured on every job and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee.

Verulo Munoz

Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design

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Hockley's Firehouse Landscape Lighting Design Opens Christmas Season News Provided By Right Hand November 24, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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