MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) From a 24-year-old political partnership to a bitter divorce over controversial national farm laws, the one-man ruled regional Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP on Tuesday joined hands ahead of the polls to the 117-seat Assembly, with electoral arithmetic once again driving political realignment.

Their relationship was once considered so strong that former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal famously described it as a bond of“nail and flesh”, a reflection of the political trust and ideological proximity the two parties shared for decades.

Now both parties committed to work to cement the bond that had developed fissures.

“The revival of the alliance would mark a significant development in Punjab's political landscape, bringing together two former allies whose relationship was fractured by the farmers' movement. The alliance that broke apart amid the agitation against the farm laws may now be poised for a comeback,” remarked a political observer.

The revival of the alliance suggests that both parties were reassessing the political costs of going it alone.

For the Akali Dal, which has faced challenges with the mass exodus of leaders, even veterans, has been facing its worst crisis“structurally, organisationally, and even in terms of ideological leadership”.

“Now the alliance could offer the Akali Dal access to a wider political national network and help consolidating sections of the anti-incumbent vote. For the BJP, a partnership with a regional party that has a longstanding presence in Punjab, could help overcome its limited independent electoral footprint and strengthen its reach beyond its traditional support pockets,” the observer told IANS.

Announcing the alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the media in New Delhi amid the presence of Akali Dal chief and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal,“Under the leadership of Badal sahib (Parkash Singh Badal), the Akali Dal has been our oldest ally. We have contested many elections together, winning some and losing others, but our relationship has always remained strong. Today, this relationship has become even stronger.”

“I would like to emphasise one thing: Eliminating drugs from Punjab will be our primary objective, and strengthening nationalist forces in Punjab will also be one of our key priorities,” Shah said.

Now in the post alliance scenario, the key political question is whether the two parties can rebuild trust without reopening the wounds of the farmers' agitation.

“The Akali Dal 2020 exit was a defining political moment, and returning to an alliance with the BJP could invite scrutiny over its stand on farmers' concerns and the credibility of its earlier opposition,” remarked a rebel Akali leader.

Hours before joining hands, Sukhbir Badal urged Punjabis to make the right choice while casting their votes, stating that electing the right Chief Minister was essential to resolve the state's pressing issues.

Interacting with traders, industrialists and representatives of various NGOs in Tarn Taran town, Badal said the need of the hour was to 'save' Punjab.

For this, he stressed, Punjabis must elect their own regional party -- the Shiromani Akali Dal. He alleged that the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and other parties only came to 'loot' Punjab and had no real concern for the state.

The fissures between both parties had begun widening in June 2020, when the Centre introduced three agricultural ordinances, triggering protests by farmer organisations across Punjab.

Concerns over the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the government procurement system quickly became the central issues.

The SAD, then a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), demanded a legal guarantee for MSP but failed to secure the Centre's assurance.

On September 17, 2020, Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, then Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm Bills.

Nine days later, on September 26, the Akali Dal formally announced its exit from the NDA.

Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Centre of ignoring the concerns of farmers, agricultural labourers, traders and commission agents.

Later, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award to the President in solidarity with protesting farmers, arguing that retaining the honour while farmers fought for their rights would be meaningless.

The two parties contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections separately, confirming that the repeal alone was insufficient to restore their political partnership.

At that time Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a Congress rebel who is now in the BJP, termed the Akali Dal's decision to quit the NDA as nothing more than a desperate case of political compulsion for the Badals, who were effectively left with no other option after the BJP's public criticism of SAD over the farm Bills.

In the 2022 Assembly polls it was for the first time the Akali Dal tested waters after severing its ties with the BJP, with which it joined hands in 1997 during the state polls and remained its oldest ally for 23 years.

He was categorically clear in saying that there was no question of returning back to the NDA fold with the three contentious farm laws scrapped in the post-election alliance.

The Akali Dal was in alliance with the BSP in the 1996 Lok Sabha polls toll. At that time BSP supremo Kanshi Ram and the Akalis fought elections together and won 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, which the Akali Dal contested with an alliance with the BSP, the Akali Dal had won three seats, while the BJP two, in the 117-member Punjab Assembly and that hit one of the lowest ebbs for both the parties in their electoral history of Punjab since it was carved out as a separate state in 1966.

In 2017, the Congress had ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)