MENAFN - IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 24 (IANS) Children who have lost their parents need not feel discouraged or helpless, as the entire government stands by them as their guardian and is committed to providing them with all necessary facilities, said Water Resources and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Children's Day celebrations, titled 'Makkala Utsava', organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Mandya on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Directorate of Child Protection, District Legal Services Authority, District Child Protection Unit, Department of Women and Child Development, government boys' and girls' children's homes and various child care institutions.

Addressing the children, Cheluvarayaswamy said the country and the state would always stand by them and urged them to concentrate on their education and achievements.

"Children who have lost their parents need not feel discouraged for any reason. The entire government is standing by you as your guardian, and we are committed to providing you with all facilities. You should focus only on your education and achievements. If you face any difficulties or problems, immediately bring them to the notice of your local MLA or the Deputy Commissioner. We are always ready to serve you," he said, instilling confidence among the children.

The Minister interacted with children from the government children's homes and enquired about their well-being before celebrating Children's Day with them in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The cultural performances presented by the children were among the highlights of the event. The Minister and other dignitaries particularly appreciated the children's dance performances and encouraged them with applause.

On the occasion, Cheluvarayaswamy also released a departmental handbook and distributed prizes to students who had won various cultural competitions.

MLA Ravikumar Ganiga, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Venkatesh, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development Geethalakshmi and District Child Protection Officer Yogesh were among those present.