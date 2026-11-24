MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The government has amended the country's vehicle scrapping regulations to clarify that automakers will not be required to account for future vehicle recycling obligations as current liabilities as long as they continue operating, providing relief to an industry that had flagged significant financial implications under the existing framework.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified amendments to the Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Rules, 2025, refining provisions related to manufacturers' responsibilities under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime.

The clarification comes after automobile manufacturers expressed concerns that the original rules when read alongside accounting standard Ind AS 37 could force companies to make large provisions in their financial statements for the future cost of scrapping vehicles sold many years earlier.

Under the amended framework, obligations relating to unfulfilled EPR commitments will arise only when a producer permanently ceases operations and will not apply to manufacturers that continue operating in India.

The revised notification specifies that, upon permanent closure, a manufacturer must provide details of vehicles introduced into the market over the previous 15 years in the case of transport vehicles and 20 years for non-transport vehicles.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will determine the company's outstanding EPR obligations.

Notably, industry executives had previously warned that once environmental compensation rates for non-compliance were notified, the accounting impact could be substantial.

Estimates submitted by the automobile industry suggested that manufacturers could face a one-time gross provisioning requirement running into tens of thousands of crores under the earlier interpretation.

The End-of-Life Vehicles Rules which came into force on April 1, 2025 require automakers to meet annual scrappage targets linked to vehicles sold 15-20 years earlier. Manufacturers can meet these obligations by purchasing EPR certificates from registered vehicle scrapping facilities through a centralised portal.

These certificates are generated based on the quantity of steel recovered from scrapped vehicles, allowing automakers to fulfil recycling obligations without directly carrying out scrappage activities.

According to industry observers, the amendment provides greater regulatory clarity and removes uncertainty over potential balance-sheet impacts, while retaining the broader objective of ensuring environmentally responsible disposal and recycling of ageing vehicles.