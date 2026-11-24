Dubai, Nov, 2026 - LG Electronics LG today announced organizational changes and executive appointments for 2027 designed to accelerate the growth of its future businesses, including robotics, AI data center cooling, mobility and smart factories. The new structure also reduces layers of decision-making to help the company act faster. Approved by LG's board of directors, the organizational changes take effect December 1, 2026, and the executive promotions take effect January 1, 2027. LG will keep its four business companies: Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution. Each will continue to pursue consistent, long-term strategies under its own leadership. Building the Foundation for Future Growth Businesses: To accelerate growth in AI data center cooling, LG is establishing a new organization within the LG Eco Solution Company, named Applied Business, to respond to growing demand and orders for data center cooling. Applied Business will be led by Lee Jae-hyun, currently head of the Global Operation Center, who has been promoted to executive vice president. LG is also establishing a production subsidiary in Virginia, U.S., and expanding its production organization to increase global chiller production capacity and respond more quickly to orders. In mobility, LG is establishing the HPC/ADAS Development Division within the LG Vehicle Solution Company. The division brings together LG's development capabilities in high-performance computing (HPC) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous driving and next-generation vehicle computing. It will be led by Vice President Jun Hong-gul, currently head of the Head Unit Development Division at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. In the smart factory business, the Smart Factory Solution Center within LG's Production engineering Research Institute will become the Smart Factory Business Center. It will include a dedicated sales and marketing division to strengthen execution at every stage, from finding customers to winning orders and delivering solutions. These changes build on the Robotics Business Center that LG established under the CEO in July 2026. With them in place, LG will have the organizations and functions needed to move robotics, AI data center cooling, mobility and smart factories, all key areas of its physical AI strategy, onto a stronger growth trajectory. Faster Decision-Making Across Global Operations: LG's Region Representatives for all five of its overseas Regions – North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia – previously part of the Overseas Sales and Marketing Company, will now report directly to CEO Lyu Jae-cheol. The change is designed to help LG respond more quickly to market developments and issues in each Region. The Overseas Sales and Marketing Company will be reorganized into the Overseas Sales and Marketing Office, which will focus on strengthening execution across overseas Regions and subsidiaries. It will be led by Executive Vice President Lee Choong-hwoan, currently head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. LG is also establishing a Global Partnership Center reporting to the CEO. In the era of physical AI, the center will expand strategic collaboration with global technology companies and other partners. It will also identify new opportunities beyond individual businesses, including“One LG” opportunities that draw on capabilities across LG Group. The center will be led by Executive Vice President Chung Sue-hyun, currently head of LG Science Park. In addition, LG is merging its CX Center and Corporate Design Center into a single CX/Design Center. The merger is designed to connect customer experience (CX) research more closely with product and service design and to speed up decision-making. Executive Vice President Lee Chul-bae, currently head of the CX Center, will lead it. A new Communication Center, led by Executive Vice President Park Jun-sung, currently head of the ESG Team at LG Corp., will strengthen communication with stakeholders as the business and policy environment changes. Leadership Appointments: LG is promoting 44 executives: two presidents, three executive vice presidents, 10 senior vice presidents and 29 vice presidents. The promotions recognize business leaders for their performance and expertise and advance talent in robotics, AI data center cooling and R&D. Baek Seung-tae, who has led the LG Home Appliance Solution Company since December 2025, has been promoted to the rank of president. Under his leadership, the home appliance business has continued to grow despite a challenging business environment. He has also advanced new initiatives, such as commercializing robot actuators based on LG's core appliance component technologies. Baek joined LG in 1990 and previously headed the company's Living Solution and Kitchen Solution businesses. Lee Sang-woo, head of Corporate Strategy at LG Corp., has been promoted to the rank of president and appointed head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, where he will also lead the Display Business. Lee joined LG in 1996 and has held roles in business development, strategy and operations across the TV business, including head of the TV Business Operation Center. At LG Corp., he has overseen medium- to long-term strategy and business portfolio management. Other promotions to executive vice president include Park Ji-hwan, who will serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer, and Lee Jin-hyo, head of the Legal Group and Compliance Bureau. Song Shi-yong, head of the Robotics Business Center, has been promoted to senior vice president. About LG Electronics, Inc. LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over.