Do you also want your living room or your home to smell like sweet chocolate all day? Well, there is this one particular flower which you can plant in your home garden or living room to get the sweet scent. This flower is called Oncidium Sharry Baby.

About Oncidium Sharry Baby

Oncidium Sharry Baby is one of the most loved orchid hybrid known for its sweet chocolate like fragrance and its unique red-brownish colour. It is also known as the chocolate orchid. Unlike the traditional orchid which blooms on bigger plant, this one can be grown in small pot at home without taking up much space.

Sharry Baby is a orchid hybrid which is resulted from Oncidium Jamie Sutton and Oncidium Honolulu and registered in 1983. It blooms in small size (1-2cm) but large in number over long branches (60-90cm). It blooms in reddish-brown or burgundy colour along with some white part.

It smells like chocolate, vanila or cocoa, give the entire surrounding a sweet fragrance. One single flower spike can produce dozens of flowers lasting 2-3 months. It mostly flower during autumn or winter but it can also flower anytime of the year.

Growing conditions and care



It needs bright but indirect light. Morning sunlight is perfect for its growing while afternoon sunlight might be harsh.

It can grow well in temperature of around 10–30°C, perfect for many parts of India.

It should be plant with some orchid bark and water moss not the regular gardening soil.

It needs more water and moist the the normal orchid. Keep the roots moist but drain the excess water. Always water more during summer, medium in rainy season and less during winter, but never it the roots go dry.

Is it suitable for Indian weather?

Yes. It suits perfectly to the Indian weather specially South India with its warm to cool temperature.

In warm weather of Bengaluru, it can be grown under a shade net or on a sunny, well ventilated balcony with morning sun and afternoon shade.

Price in India

Its seedling-size plant starts from Rs 499 and mature plant range from Rs 650 to Rs 1,200.It is also available from various online stores or you can get it from local shops which sells different varieties or flowers specially orchid variety.

So, make your garden or home smell like chocolate with this sweet smelling orchid and your neighbours will keep asking from where you get this chocolate flower.