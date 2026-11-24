A man was killed near a wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and his family has identified his son-in-law, Sukhveer, as the attacker. The incident took place in the Govardhan police station area, after the family did not invite Sukhveer to the wedding because of an ongoing dispute.

The wedding of the victim's son, Arvind, was underway when the attack happened. According to the family, Sukhveer reached the area and attacked his father-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon near the venue.

The victim's body was discovered in an empty plot near a field, between the wedding venue and the accommodation arranged for guests. Injury marks were visible on his neck.

The family said Sukhveer was angry about not being invited. They also said he had threatened earlier to spill blood at their house on the day of the wedding.

Arvind said the rituals were in progress when the incident occurred. He said his brother-in-law killed their father because the family had not invited him to the ceremony. Arvind also said he had spotted Sukhveer himself while travelling by bus to attend the wedding.

The bride's mother said she had borrowed money to arrange her daughter's wedding, but the family could not even complete the rituals before the tragedy unfolded.

Mathura Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said police received information that the groom's father had been found dead during the celebrations. A team reached the spot and found the body in the empty plot near the field, with injury marks on the neck.

The SP said the family had named Sukhveer in its complaint and said he had threatened them before the wedding. Police have registered a case against the named accused on the basis of the complaint and dispatched teams to arrest him. He said efforts were underway to apprehend him soon.