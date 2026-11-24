MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Russia held the 14th meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Moscow, focusing on trade, energy, industry, transport and digital technologies, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The meeting took place under the co-chairmanship of Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

The participants reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of previously reached agreements. They also discussed priorities for further developing the partnership and identified areas for advancing joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to trade and economic ties, cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, industry and agriculture. The sides also discussed ways to strengthen direct contacts between business communities in Turkmenistan and Russia.

Transport and communications, as well as digital technologies, were also included in the agenda. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in these areas as part of the broader bilateral economic partnership.

The humanitarian agenda covered education, science, healthcare, culture, sports and environmental protection.

According to the report, the participants highlighted the importance of regular contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as intergovernmental, interparliamentary and interagency cooperation, in strengthening bilateral relations.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to participate actively in joint programmes and projects and put forward proposals aimed at expanding cooperation across the discussed areas.