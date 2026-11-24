Rising Interest Rates Could Put Nearly 1 In 4 Mortgage Holders At Risk Of Added Financial Stress As Mortgage Delinquencies Reach 13-Year High
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2026)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day Delinquency Rate ($)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate ($) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day
Delinquency Rate (#)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate (#) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
|18-25
|$9,141
|3.75%
|1.95%
| -10.13%
|2.39%
| -4.81%
|26-35
|$18,147
|0.86%
|2.52%
| -0.58%
|2.64%
|4.61%
|36-45
|$28,179
|1.88%
|2.08%
| -0.88%
|2.30%
|3.61%
|46-55
|$36,151
|2.16%
|1.60%
|2.53%
|1.89%
|4.36%
|56-65
|$31,534
|4.77%
|1.25%
|0.74%
|1.31%
|4.79%
|65+
|$15,974
|4.46%
|1.11%
| -4.58%
|0.82%
|1.71%
|Canada
|$ 23,282
|2.81 %
|1.71 %
| -1.00 %
|1.83 %
|3.04 %
Major City Analysis – Debt & Overall Balance Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)
|City
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2026)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day Delinquency Rate ($)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate ($) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day
Delinquency Rate (#)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate (#) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
|Calgary
|$25,436
|1.94%
|2.17%
| -1.02%
|1.92%
|2.34%
|Edmonton
|$24,619
|1.19%
|2.63%
| -4.92%
|2.32%
| -2.08%
|Halifax
|$22,795
|2.63%
|1.52%
| -3.62%
|1.84%
|4.07%
|Montreal
|$18,291
|4.40%
|1.51%
| -4.20%
|1.75%
|0.75%
|Ottawa
|$20,489
|2.09%
|1.56%
| -0.58%
|1.56%
|5.65%
|Toronto
|$22,512
|3.11%
|2.30%
|0.56%
|2.30%
|4.07%
|Vancouver
|$24,960
|3.33%
|1.48%
|1.88%
|1.65%
|3.65%
|St. John's
|$25,311
|1.84%
|1.36%
| -8.62%
|1.83%
| -0.37%
|Fort McMurray
|$39,163
|1.66%
|2.38%
| -15.42%
|2.79%
| -7.58%
Province Analysis - Debt & Overall Balance Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)
|Province
| Average
Debt
(Q3 2026)
| Average Debt Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day Delinquency Rate ($)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate ($) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
| 90+ Day
Delinquency Rate (#)
(Q3 2026)
| Delinquency Rate (#) Change
Year-over-Year
(Q3 2026 vs. Q3 2025)
|Ontario
|$23,869
|2.64%
|1.87%
|2.66%
|1.95%
|6.01%
|Quebec
|$ 20,579
|4.42%
|1.09%
| -4.64%
|1.39%
| -0.24%
|Nova Scotia
|$ 22,971
|3.42%
|1.58%
| -6.77%
|1.98%
|2.12%
|New Brunswick
|$24,140
|3.36%
|1.56%
| -10.07%
|2.03%
| -0.81%
|PEI
|$25,565
|2.56%
|1.22%
| -7.86%
|1.77%
| -2.36%
|Newfoundland
|$ 26,266
|1.84%
|1.43%
| -11.30%
|1.94%
| -0.17%
|Eastern Region
|$24,179
|2.99%
|1.52 %
| -8.87%
|1.98 %
|0.42 %
|Alberta
|$25,584
|1.17%
|2.40%
| -3.15%
|2.14%
| -0.91%
|Manitoba
|$19,403
|2.47%
|1.72%
| -3.98%
|1.89%
|3.43%
|Saskatchewan
|$24,490
|1.47%
|1.65%
| -7.24%
|1.90%
|0.19%
|British Columbia
|$24,019
|2.67%
|1.56%
| -0.31%
|1.72%
|3.00%
|Western Region
|$24,176
|1.98%
|1.91 %
| -2.56%
|1.91%
|1.12%
|Canada
|$ 23,282
|2.81 %
|1.71 %
| -1.00 %
|1.83 %
|3.04 %
* Based on Equifax data for Q3 2026. Data reflects revised average debt figures.
About Equifax
At Equifax, we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca.
Contact:
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SELECT Public Relations
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(647) 444-1197
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Equifax Canada Media Relations
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