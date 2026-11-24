TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bank of Canada's first interest rate increase since 2023 could affect nearly one in four Canadian mortgage holders, according to Equifax® Canada's Q3 2026 Market Pulse Quarterly Consumer Credit Trends and Insights. The report also showed total Canadian consumer debt reached $2.74 trillion in Q3 2026, up 4.68 per cent year-over-year and 2.07 per cent from the previous quarter. In addition, mortgage delinquency continued to climb, reaching its highest level since reporting started 13 years ago.

Rate Increases Reach Some Homeowners Straight Away

For those with variable payment, variable rate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), a change in interest rates can have an immediate impact, while fixed-rate mortgage holders are largely protected until they renew.

Of the 9.1 million mortgage holders in Canada, approximately 1.4 million Canadians have a variable rate mortgage, with an additional 1.3 million consumers carrying a HELOC balance of over $50K. Every quarter-point hike adds roughly $860 million a year in interest on variable-rate mortgages and $419 million on HELOCs, impacting monthly payment levels for these individuals.

"A rate increase does not have the same impact on every homeowner on the same day," said Rebecca Oakes, Vice President of Advanced Analytics at Equifax Canada. "Variable-rate borrowers can feel the impact of a rate increase within weeks, while others may not experience the effect until they renew or refinance. With the Bank of Canada's next interest rate decision scheduled for December 9, the group to watch are those homeowners with the least room to absorb another increase."

Mortgage Delinquency Reaches 13-Year High

The national 90+ day mortgage balance delinquency rate reached 0.32 per cent, up 31.1 per cent year-over-year and the highest recorded since Equifax began tracking the metric in 2013. It marks the sixteenth consecutive quarterly increase, with Ontario and British Columbia homeowners accounting for 91 per cent of the annual growth in severely delinquent mortgage accounts.

"Mortgage delinquencies have been climbing for four years, and Ontario and B.C. continue to drive much of that increase," said Oakes. "What's particularly concerning is that the dollar value of delinquent mortgages is rising much faster than the actual number of delinquent mortgages. The data signals that borrowers with larger mortgages are increasingly struggling to keep up with their payments."

The data shows that the strain is also spreading beyond mortgages. Non-mortgage delinquency among mortgage holders rose 9.8 per cent year-over-year, while consumers without a mortgage experienced a 3.4 per cent improvement.

Growing Risk of Negative Home Equity in Key Areas

With home prices falling in some key markets, a growing number of homeowners are experiencing negative equity (where the amount owing is worth more than their property). Ontario accounts for an estimated 70 per cent of mortgages in negative equity, representing five per cent of total mortgages in the province, compared with 1.85 per cent in British Columbia and 1.10 per cent in Quebec.

The risk is highest for condominium owners and recent buyers. About 7.2 per cent of condominium mortgages are likely in negative equity, compared with 2.7 per cent of freehold house mortgages. For homeowners who bought in 2022, near the market peak, the rate of mortgages with negative equity risk rises to 8.4 per cent. In Ontario, approximately one in four mortgages held by younger consumers aged 26-35 years old are thought to now be in negative equity.

"Negative equity is still relatively uncommon in Canada, but what stands out is how concentrated it has become," said Oakes. "It's a particular type of property, bought in a particular window, in a particular province. For most of these homeowners it isn't an immediate problem as long as they can keep up with their payments. The challenge comes if they need to sell or refinance. Data also shows that these same homeowners are also more likely to be behind on other credit, which leaves them with potentially fewer options.”

On the Road, the Loan Now Outlasts the Car

Negative equity is far more widespread in auto lending than in mortgages. As of September 2026, an estimated 40 per cent of auto loans that originated in the last four years are in negative equity meaning the borrower owes more than the vehicle is worth. Longer terms on car loans may be part of the reason for the rise in negative equity auto loans. 54.6 per cent of auto loans now carry a term of 84 months or longer, and among used vehicles that share has doubled from 27 per cent in Q3 2019 to 49 per cent in Q3 2026.

"Longer terms can help with making the monthly payment more affordable," added Oakes. "However, the trade-off can arrive later, when time passes and the car is worth less, plus you have to contend with interest. When it comes time to purchase the next vehicle, consumers often have to roll this shortfall into their next purchase rather than resolving it."

National Credit Conditions Show a Growing Divide

In the third quarter, the 90+ day non-mortgage delinquency rate measured by outstanding dollar balances eased to 1.71 per cent from 1.73 per cent year-over-year. However, the delinquency rate measured by the number of accounts increased 3.04 per cent year-over-year to 1.83 per cent. The divergence suggests that while the share of outstanding debt has declined slightly, a greater proportion of credit accounts are falling behind.

Ontario was the only province to record an annual increase in balance-based non-mortgage delinquency, rising 2.7 per cent. Younger consumers (aged 18 to 25 years old) showed some improvement, with balance-based delinquency declining 10.1 per cent year-over-year. By contrast, the rate among Canadians aged 46 to 55 years old increased 2.5 per cent. This group also carried the highest average non-mortgage debt at $36,151.

Card Balances Continue To Rise in the Run Up to the Holiday Season

Credit card balances reached $136.2 billion in Q3, up 4.82 per cent from a year earlier. Average monthly card spending was $2,160 (inflation-adjusted) per consumer in September 2026, which was 1.12 per cent higher year-over-year.

With holidays and Black Friday almost here - a time when card balances usually reach an annual high - the fourth quarter will show whether current payment habits hold.

“Black Friday deals and holiday spending can add up quickly, especially with interest rates on the rise,” said Oakes.“Setting a budget before you shop, and knowing how you'll pay the balance off in the new year, can help keep a few weeks of spending from turning into months of interest. If you're already carrying a balance, paying more than the minimum each month can make a real difference.”

Of active cardholders making payments, as of September, 62.3 per cent paid their balance in full each month, 34.6 per cent carried part of it forward and 3.1 per cent made only the minimum payment. The 90+ day card balance delinquency rate was 4.09 per cent, up slightly from a year ago.

With the Bank of Canada's next rate decision coming soon, the next few months will be an especially important financial test for many households.“Most Canadians are managing their credit well, but the room to absorb another increase is narrowest for homeowners with variable-rate debt, for those whose payments have already gone up at renewal, and for those whose home or vehicle is worth less than what they owe on it,” concluded Oakes.“Card payments have held up so far, and the holiday peak will show whether that continues.”

Equifax Canada Market Pulse Quarterly Consumer Credit Trends and Insights leverages market-leading data and analytics to deliver critical insights for Canada's financial ecosystem to help consumers live their financial best.

Age Group Analysis – Debt & Overall Balance Delinquency Rates (excluding mortgages)