IDENTI Medical

Snap&Go AI Camera Technology

Dallas-Fort Worth hub brings real-time surgical supply visibility and automated charge capture to Texas and US healthcare networks

IDENTI Medical (TASE:IDNT: IL)

- Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI MedicalDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IDENTI Medical, a global leader in automated medical inventory management and healthcare data intelligence, today announced the opening of a new office in Carrollton, Texas, located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. IDENTI selected the location for its thriving culture of digital innovation and high concentration of leading healthcare organizations. Complementing the company's existing US hub in New York, the new office marks a significant milestone in IDENTI's North American expansion as demand accelerates for its cutting-edge AI solutions across the healthcare sector.IDENTI's autonomous data-sensing platform and solutions are deployed in leading healthcare organizations worldwide. By capturing real-time consumption data at the point of care, IDENTI closes critical inventory gaps and gives hospital leadership complete visibility into surgical supply usage, expiration tracking, and implant traceability. As US health systems navigate mounting operational pressures, this technology directly addresses core industry challenges by streamlining clinical workflows, reducing operational costs, and optimizing revenue capture."Opening our Dallas office is a strategic step forward as more US health systems recognize that blind spots in surgical inventory directly impact both clinical efficiency and financial sustainability," said Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI Medical. "With a presence in both Texas and New York, we are scaling our support to help US hospitals and surgery centers eliminate supply waste and protect their margins."Nathan Fargeon, VP Solutions and Growth, is leading business development and client partnerships from the Dallas office and will be working directly with local hospital executives, supply chain leaders, and perioperative directors.Healthcare organizations interested in learning how IDENTI Medical closes inventory data gaps can visit or connect directly with Nathan Fargeon at....About IDENTI Medical IDENTI Medical provides AI-powered inventory management and point-of-use data capture solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems worldwide. By combining computer vision, weight-sensing technology, and cloud-based analytics, IDENTI delivers real-time visibility into medical consumables and high-value implants, empowering providers to streamline clinical workflows, reduce supply chain waste, and optimize revenue integrity.

Sharona Benjamin

IDENTI Medical

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Snap&Go Point of Use Item and Charge Capture

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IDENTI Medical Expands US Presence with New Office in Dallas, Texas News Provided By IDENTI Medical November 24, 2026, 10:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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