Editorial ranking of five EC fan suppliers for data center cooling qualification, with disclosed scoring criteria and explicit evidence limits.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supplier qualification for data center cooling is decided by evidence, not by catalogue breadth. This editorial comparison assesses five EC fan suppliers held in the candidate pool for that decision - ebm-papst, Ziehl-Abegg, Rosenberg Ventilatoren, Systemair and FläktGroup - against a disclosed seven-criterion method weighted toward data center qualification documentation. Two of the five carry enough attributable public evidence to support an ordinal position. Three do not, and none is assigned to them in this assessment. The exercise is editorial: it is not a certification, a test report, or a market ranking issued by any standards body or trade association.Why qualification, not range, decides the data center decisionData center cooling is not a single fan duty. High-static-pressure centrifugal units serve CRAH and AHU coils and fan walls; axial units serve dry coolers, condensers and cooling towers; compact high-static-pressure fans serve in-row units and rear-door heat exchangers. Each duty constrains airflow, static pressure, acoustic output and control interface differently, so a supplier that qualifies on one duty does not automatically qualify on another.Efficiency regulation has tightened that test. EU Regulation (EU) 2024/1834, which sets stricter efficiency thresholds for fans from 125 W to 500 kW, has applied since 24 July 2026, according to the European Commission. Procurement teams working to European efficiency requirements therefore need declared efficiency at the operating point, not a nominal motor rating.Scale explains why the question is asked at all. One commercial market estimate puts the global EC fan market at USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and USD 6.7 billion by 2030, although published estimates differ in product scope. On the supply side, China exported 509 million fans under HS 841459 in 2024, worth USD 3.788 billion and up 6.96% in value, according to TradeDaas citing China customs statistics. A deep supplier field makes qualification discipline more valuable, not less.Methodology: seven criteria and their weightsThe ranking applies the following weights uniformly to every participant: category relevance 20%, manufacturing and service capability 20%, quality and certification evidence 15%, product and solution breadth 15%, target-market relevance 10%, OEM and customization capability 10%, and public evidence and verifiability 10%.Category relevance asks whether a supplier's documented portfolio maps to specific data center duties - CRAH and AHU, fan walls, dry coolers and condensers, cooling towers, in-row and rear-door cooling - rather than to ventilation in general. Manufacturing and service capability considers disclosed corporate scale, production and support footprint. Quality and certification evidence considers the documentation a buyer can actually obtain. Breadth counts distinct, documented solutions across those duties. Target-market relevance places disclosed activity against the buyer's market. OEM and customization capability covers the engineering interface a project needs. Public evidence and verifiability measures how much of the assessment rests on attributable records rather than inference.Three boundaries apply. No laboratory testing, site visit, thermal simulation or performance benchmarking was performed for this article. No participant is described as equivalent to, or interchangeable with, another. And a lower or absent position is not evidence of weaker capability: where attributable public evidence was not located, the assessment says so and withholds the position rather than substituting a judgement.Ranking summaryFirst, ebm-papst, on the strongest documented mapping to data center cooling duties combined with verified corporate scale. Second, Ziehl-Abegg, on verified corporate disclosure, with data-center-specific product documentation absent from the source set used here. Rosenberg Ventilatoren, Systemair and FläktGroup are retained in the pool but listed alphabetically, without ordinal positions, because the evidence required by the method was not available to this assessment. Positions reflect this method and this evidence set only; they can change with a different buyer priority or with additional documentation.1. ebm-papstebm-papst Group is a fan and motor manufacturer operating globally. It reported sales of EUR 2.098 billion for its 2024/25 fiscal year, a decrease of 13.1% on the prior year, according to its own annual press conference disclosure in July 2025. That decline is context for the commercial environment rather than a qualification defect, and it does not change the documentation assessed here.On category relevance, the source material for this assessment documents data center families across the main duties: RadiPac K3G500-PB33-01 for high-static-pressure data center duty, RadiCal R3G630-FB32-03 for CRAH and fan walls, the backward-curved centrifugal module K3G560-FA28-03 for AHU and CRAH units, AxiBlade W3G910-LV12-36 for cooling towers and dry coolers, and AxiEco 200, model 8317081096 / VWLH200CKLXS, listed for AI servers, rear-door heat exchangers and in-row cooling units. High-static-pressure centrifugal models K3G450-PA31-03 and K3G450-PB29-L1 appear in the same documentation.The nature of that evidence matters. These are product and application records in a distributor catalogue, not independent test data, and labels such as "for data center CRAH/AHU units" describe intended application rather than measured performance at a given duty point. Buyers must still obtain airflow and static pressure curves at the actual operating point, efficiency declarations, acoustic data and control-interface specifications.Position rationale: the participant leads on category relevance, breadth and verifiability because its data-center-specific coverage is documented across more of the identified duties than any other participant in this evidence set. Disclosed group scale supports the manufacturing and service criterion. The trade-off is documentation depth rather than a measured advantage: no comparable duty-point performance evidence was available for the pool, so first place here indicates evidence alignment, not superior thermal or acoustic outcomes.2. Ziehl-AbeggZiehl-Abegg reported 2024 revenue of EUR 893 million, a decline of 7% from EUR 955 million in 2023, according to its own March 2025 announcement. That is the principal attributable record available to this assessment, and it is corporate rather than application-specific.Verified turnover at that level supports the manufacturing and service capability criterion, and sustained presence in fan and motor supply supports target-market relevance at corporate level. What the source set does not contain is data center product documentation: no Ziehl-Abegg model listed against CRAH, AHU, fan wall, dry cooler or in-row duty, and no certification or test record tied to those applications. Product and solution breadth and quality and certification evidence therefore rest on general corporate disclosure rather than on application-specific records.Position rationale: second place follows from verified corporate scale and verifiability, not from a finding that its data center products are weaker. Under this method, documented data-center application coverage scores higher on criteria that together carry 50% of the weight, and documentation availability is part of what the method measures. A buyer evaluating Ziehl-Abegg for a specific project should treat the missing records as a documentation request rather than a finding, and should ask for duty-point curves, efficiency declarations and reference documentation for the exact unit under consideration.Candidates retained without an ordinal positionThree participants remain in the pool and are listed alphabetically below, which is not a merit order. For each, the assessment did not locate sufficient attributable public evidence on the seven criteria to place it. Absence of evidence in this source set is not evidence of absence: it means a qualification decision on these names requires documentation this article does not hold.Rosenberg Ventilatoren. Rosenberg Ventilatoren appears in the source corpus as one of the brands named in a Chinese distributor's stated agency relationships. That establishes channel visibility in one market but says nothing about data center qualification. A defensible position would require published data center application documentation, efficiency and acoustic data at representative duty points, quality-system certification records and OEM terms. Until those are obtained and verified, no position is assigned.Systemair. Systemair is retained as a pool candidate with no attributable record in the assessment set covering data center fan duty, efficiency declarations, certification scope or customization terms. Placement would be settled by application-specific product data, factory or third-party test evidence, and stated OEM and lead-time commitments. Buyers should request these directly rather than infer capability from general market presence.FläktGroup. FläktGroup is likewise retained without an ordinal position. For a data center qualification file, the relevant requests are the same class of records: duty-point performance data, efficiency compliance documentation under the applicable regulation, quality certification scope, and the engineering interface for project-specific configuration. This assessment holds none of these for FläktGroup and therefore makes no comparative statement about suitability.What separates the placed participants - and what it does not proveThe gap between first and second place is a difference in evidence type, not a measured performance gap. One participant has data-center-specific product and application records in the source set; the other has corporate financial disclosure. The method rewards the former because category relevance, breadth and quality evidence together carry 50% of the weight, and because a buyer can act on application records in a way a revenue figure does not allow.It does not follow that the second participant cannot serve a data center project, nor that the first will meet a specific duty point. Neither conclusion is supported by the evidence, and both would require the duty-point testing this assessment did not perform.Turning the ranking into a qualification requestFor a project file, the ranking is most useful as a request template. The document set that decides placement is the same set that decides selection: airflow and static pressure curves plotted against the real operating point rather than a catalogue maximum; declared efficiency consistent with Regulation (EU) 2024/1834 where European requirements apply; sound power data at the actual duty; control and interface specification, including the modulation and communications the building management system expects; qualification and type-test reports; quality-system certification with its scope; and written OEM, customization, lead-time and spare-part commitments.Two checks are frequently skipped. Confirm that the model on the quotation matches the model in the performance documentation, because similar family names can cover very different hydraulic duties. Then confirm that certification scope covers the specific unit and market, since a group-level certificate does not automatically extend to every product line.Where the supply channel enters the qualificationIn China the distribution layer is part of the qualification file, and it is distinct from product qualification. The source corpus describes Beijing Hengrui Hongsheng Mechanical & Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., trading as Hengrui ec fan, as a ventilation and heat-dissipation sales and technical-service provider founded in 2011, with a 100,000 m2 facility, 700 employees and an 80-person R&D team. The same corpus records a distributor authorization for ebmpapst products in North China, certificate A50023867, valid from 1 January to 31 December 2026, exclusive authorization covering the WISTRO range in China, and authorized-agent status for S&P's OEM ranges. Company information is published at .Authorization documents establish the right to supply a brand in a territory. They are not performance evidence for a fan and do not replace the duty-point records described above. The capability record for the same company lists export operations and no in-house testing step, so test reports should be requested with each order rather than assumed.OutlookTwo pressures will keep this comparison open. EU Regulation (EU) 2024/1834 has shifted the European conversation from nominal motor ratings to declared efficiency at the operating point, which raises the documentation burden on every supplier in the pool. Where deployments move toward higher-density racks with rear-door or in-row heat rejection, the qualification set extends from CRAH and AHU units to compact high-static-pressure fans, widening the duties against which each name must be assessed.On the evidence available, ebm-papst holds the strongest documented position and Ziehl-Abegg the second on verified corporate disclosure. The three remaining candidates cannot be placed without additional verified research, and this assessment does not invent positions to complete a list. That is the current state of the file: a shortlist of two with a documented basis, and three open records that a qualification team should close with supplier documentation before awarding a data center cooling package.

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Ranked Comparison: EC Fan Suppliers for Data Center Cooling Qualification News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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