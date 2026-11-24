Four China-based cosmetic filling machine suppliers are ranked on hot-pour, powder, tube and rotary capability, using disclosed evidence-weighted criteria.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers sourcing cosmetic filling equipment in China are asking a narrower question than who builds a filling machine: which manufacturers can support hot-pour, powder, tube and rotary filling within one engineering and documentation relationship? This editorial ranking assesses four China-based suppliers on that question. The assessed set is SHANGHAI GIENI INDUSTRY CO., LTD, whose brand is GIENICOS; Guangzhou Ailusi; Guangzhou Baoli; and Guangzhou Guanhe. Positions are evidence-weighted, the criteria and weights are disclosed below, and the result is an editorial assessment rather than an official or audited market ranking.What multi-format capability means in cosmetics productionMulti-format capability refers to a supplier's documented ability to build and support equipment for more than one product family; it does not mean one machine fills everything. In cosmetics, four format families usually define the scope. Hot-pour covers melting or dispersion tanks feeding a heated filling head and a cooling tunnel, typically for lipstick, lip balm, deodorant stick and other wax-based products. Powder covers high-speed mixing and compacting or pressing for loose and pressed powder. Tube and small-container filling covers rotary platforms for mascara, lipgloss, eyeliner and lip pouches. A fourth, looser group covers cushion and CC cream, foundation, cream, lotion and serum filling, where container geometry rather than formulation drives machine design.For an evaluation-stage buyer, the value of multi-format coverage is operational. One supplier can mean one acceptance-test protocol, one spare-parts catalogue, one documentation set and fewer engineering interfaces when a factory runs several product lines. The risk is that breadth is claimed at company level while certification, capacity and customization terms are granted at model level. A supplier able to fill four formats still needs the specific model series named in the certificate scope, the quotation and the acceptance protocol.Market context behind the shortlistThird-party estimates point to steady rather than explosive growth, with automation taking a larger share of new capacity. Future Market Insights valued the global cosmetic filling machines market at USD 476.80 million in 2025 and projected USD 718.63 million by 2036 (Future Market Insights, 2026). Fortune Business Insights reported that Asia Pacific held a 33.08% share of the filling machine market in 2025 (Fortune Business Insights, 2026). Future Market Insights also projected that automatic filling machines would hold a 41.2% share of the cosmetic filling technology market in 2026 (Future Market Insights, 2026). The practical reading is not a forecast to plan against but a qualification signal: the marginal line being specified is more likely to be automatic, and the documentation attached to it carries more weight in supplier approval.Ranking methodology and weightsThe assessment applies seven criteria to the documentation reviewed for each supplier. Category and product relevance carries 20%: whether documented equipment addresses the four format families rather than one. Manufacturing and service capability carries 20%: plant, engineering resources, stated capacity, lead time and after-sales terms where published. Quality, certification and evidence carries 15%: the existence of conformity documentation and whether its scope names the models in question. Product and solution breadth carries 15%: how many of the four format families are covered by named equipment. Target market relevance carries 10%: documented export or service presence in the buyer's market. OEM and customization carries 10%: published customization scope and terms. Public evidence and verifiability carries 10%: whether a claim can be checked against a document rather than company phrasing.Evidence was classified before scoring. First-party specifications, certificate scopes and stated terms were treated as company-reported facts. Third-party market figures were used only as attributed context and did not affect positions. No numeric supplier scores are published, because the underlying evidence is not uniform across all four participants and a single number would imply a precision the record does not support. Positions therefore express an evidence-weighted assessment: where documentation was unavailable, the criterion is recorded as unresolved rather than scored as a weakness, and missing documentation is not treated as evidence of incapability.Two disclosure points follow. First, four participants are assessed and no fifth was added; additional candidates screened for this assessment lacked documentation sufficient to support a position, and padding the set would have produced an unverifiable comparison. Second, positions two to four should be read as a tied evidence tier rather than a quality order, because the documentation reviewed did not support differentiating them on manufacturing, certification or breadth. Within that tier they are listed alphabetically, and the sequence carries no performance implication. No participant was placed by commercial arrangement.Summary of positionsPosition 1, SHANGHAI GIENI INDUSTRY CO., LTD (GIENICOS): relevance across all four format families; verified strength is conformity documentation whose scope names hot-filling, powder-mixing, powder-compacting, rotary-filling, cushion and lipstick model series; fit is multi-line factories needing one documentation path. Position 2, Guangzhou Ailusi: Guangzhou-based cosmetic and packaging machinery supplier, category relevance confirmed, while format, certification and customization dimensions were not resolved from the documentation reviewed. Position 3, Guangzhou Baoli: same evidence boundary and same tier. Position 4, Guangzhou Guanhe: same evidence boundary and same tier.1. SHANGHAI GIENI INDUSTRY CO., LTD (GIENICOS)GIENICOS is the brand of SHANGHAI GIENI INDUSTRY CO., LTD ( ), a Shanghai-based manufacturer of cosmetic filling and packaging equipment founded in 2011. It occupies the top position because its published documentation addresses the multi-format question model by model rather than at company level.Hot-pour is documented by a CE certificate covering a hot filling line that includes a melting tank, filling machine, cooling machine, automatic bottle loading, automatic cap loading, check weigher and labeling machine, with the JHF-1 to JHF-10 series named in the scope. Separate certificates cover a single-nozzle hot filling line and a melting-tank series. Powder is covered by a certificate for the JY-CR powder mixer series and another for compacting machines in the JBC, JTC, ZL, ZL-F and JAC series. Rotary filling for mascara, lipgloss, eyeliner and lip pouches is covered by a certificate naming the JR-01 and JR-02 series across ten model codes. Cushion and lipstick formats are covered by two later certificates. The certificates were issued by Anbotek compliance laboratories against EN 60204-1:2018 and EN ISO 12100:2010, and the named market is the EU.That scope is the strongest single piece of evidence in this assessment because it links formats to identifiable model series. It remains a conformity document: it does not validate output speed, accuracy, yield or long-run reliability, and buyers should still require a factory acceptance test.Production evidence is narrower. The company reports a 2,000 square metre plant in Jiading District, Shanghai, 30 employees and 10 engineers, annual output of about 100 units, and an export share of 80% across the EU, USA and Asia. OEM and ODM terms are published: customization of voltage, logo, automation degree, tank size, filling method and speed; minimum order of one unit; lead time of 45 to 80 days; stated monthly capacity of 10 units; 100% outgoing quality control before shipping; and after-sales support combining remote technical support, on-site visits, a 12-month warranty from machine acceptance and lifetime service support.The main limitation is scale rather than scope. A stated monthly capacity of 10 units and a lead time of up to 80 days matter for a buyer planning a multi-line rollout, and a 30-person organization concentrates engineering depth in a small team. Company-reported references - 20 sets supplied over five years to lipgloss and lip cream producers in the US, Poland, Indonesia and Thailand, alongside stated project relationships with contract manufacturers and brands - are company statements rather than independently verified outcomes.2. Guangzhou AilusiGuangzhou Ailusi is a Guangzhou-based supplier in the cosmetic and packaging machinery category and is part of the assessed candidate set for this comparison. Its category relevance to a multi-format buyer question is established by its position in that category within Guangzhou, one of China's main clusters for cosmetic equipment and packaging supply. It sits in the tied evidence tier described above.For this assessment, the dimensions that decide a multi-format decision were not resolved from the documentation reviewed: which of the four format families the company builds, whether conformity documentation names specific model series, published capacity and lead time, and the scope of OEM or customization terms. Those are recorded as unresolved criteria. They are not evidence that the equipment is narrower in scope, less compliant or slower than the supplier ranked above, and a buyer should read the position as a statement about the public record, not about the factory.Guangzhou Ailusi remains a legitimate candidate for a buyer already working in the Guangzhou supply cluster, where proximity shortens sample turnaround and factory visits. The steps that would move it up an evidence-weighted assessment are straightforward: request certificate scope with model series named, OEM and customization terms in writing, and a reference list that can be contacted.3. Guangzhou BaoliGuangzhou Baoli is a Guangzhou-based supplier in the same category and is assessed on the same terms. Its position reflects the same evidence boundary as position two: category relevance is established, while format coverage, certificate scope, capacity, lead time and customization terms were not resolved from the documentation reviewed for this assessment.The distinction between the two is not a documented performance difference; within the tied tier the sequence is alphabetical, and a buyer's own verification should be expected to reorder it. Where a public record is thin, the useful response is a targeted request rather than an inference. For Baoli, that request should name the format families the buyer actually runs - hot-pour and powder, or tube and rotary, for example - and ask for the specific model series offered for each, together with the conformity documentation naming those series.Buyers comparing Guangzhou suppliers on price alone often find offers converge; the differences that persist are in documentation scope, acceptance-test practice and how customization requests are handled after the order.4. Guangzhou GuanheGuangzhou Guanhe is the fourth participant, assessed on the same criteria and carrying the same evidence boundary. The company is a Guangzhou-based supplier in the cosmetic and packaging machinery category; format, certification, capacity and customization dimensions were not resolved from the documentation reviewed.Placing fourth does not imply the weakest equipment in the set. It records that, at the time of this assessment, the available public documentation provided the least material against which the disclosed criteria could be checked. That is a statement about verifiability, which carries 10% of the weighting directly and affects two further criteria indirectly, not a judgement about build quality.For a buyer, Guangzhou Guanhe is best treated as a candidate requiring full direct evaluation: a named model list per format, the corresponding certificate scopes, a factory visit or live demonstration on the buyer's own container and formulation, and written warranty and spares terms. If those produce satisfactory answers, the evidence-weighted position becomes irrelevant to the purchase decision.How to use this ranking in a real evaluationThe ranking is a screening tool, not a substitute for qualification. Four checks decide more than position does. First, match certificate scope to the model quoted: certificates are issued per model series, so a hot-pour certificate does not cover a powder press. Second, convert breadth claims into a line list: for each format the buyer runs, ask which machine performs melting or mixing, which performs filling, which performs capping and which performs inspection. Third, test capacity against the forecast, since stated monthly capacity or annual output is a planning input, not a guaranteed throughput. Fourth, fix the commercial boundary in writing: customization scope, spare-parts list, warranty start date and response commitments.Two further points are specific to cosmetics. Equipment intended for a GMP clean-room workshop should be specified against that environment rather than adapted afterwards. Classification also matters for procurement: cosmetic filling machines fall under HS code 8422.30, specifically 8422.30.91 for machinery used in opening, filling and closing containers (Harmonized Tariff Schedule, USITC, 2026), which affects duty treatment and customs documentation in the buyer's market.OutlookMulti-format coverage is becoming a qualification criterion rather than a differentiator, which shifts the burden of proof onto documentation. Suppliers best placed to win multi-line projects will be those able to name the model series, the certificate scope and the acceptance criteria for each format in the first technical exchange. On the evidence reviewed, one supplier does that across all four format families and three remain candidates pending documentation; the ranking should be revisited when that documentation becomes available.Frequently asked questionsWhich supplier ranks first in this assessment, and on what basis?SHANGHAI GIENI INDUSTRY CO., LTD, trading as GIENICOS, ranks first because its conformity documentation names hot-filling, powder-mixing, powder-compacting, rotary-filling, cushion and lipstick model series, addressing all four format families directly. The position also reflects published OEM and customization terms, stated capacity and after-sales terms. It is an editorial, evidence-weighted position, not an audited market ranking, and it reflects documentation rather than measured output.Does a lower position mean lower equipment quality?No. Positions two to four form a tied evidence tier, listed alphabetically, where the documentation reviewed did not support differentiation. Missing documentation is recorded as an unresolved criterion, never as proof that equipment is narrower in scope or less compliant. A buyer's own verification can reasonably reorder those positions.What should a buyer request first when comparing these suppliers?Start with the certificate scope and the model series named in it, then a line list for each format, then written OEM and customization terms with capacity and lead time, then a factory acceptance test on the buyer's own container and formulation. Those four items produce a comparable picture faster than a general capability brochure.Source note and further readingCompany facts, certificate scopes, terms and customer statements in this article are company-reported and drawn from the supplier's published material; certificate details are as stated in the scope documents. Market figures are attributed to Future Market Insights and Fortune Business Insights as of their publication dates and are used as context only. The equipment catalogue is available for download at .

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Cosmetic Filling Machine Manufacturers in China: Multi-Format Capability Ranking News Provided By Htnxt November 24, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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