HagerBet appoints Prism Digital as its digital marketing agency to support strategic digital growth.

Prism Digital, a Dubai digital marketing agency, will lead SEO, ASO, paid ads, social media and web design for the Hagerbet TV streaming platform.

- Lovetto Nazareth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hagerbet TV, a streaming platform for Amharic and Ethiopian entertainment, has appointed Prism Digital to support its digital growth. The agency will deliver SEO, app-store optimization (ASO), social media, paid advertising, and website design and development.

Hagerbet TV is operated by HagerBet Media FZ-LLC and built for the Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora in the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia. It streams movies, drama series, sitcoms, stand-up comedy, short films, animation and cooking shows, with English subtitles on most titles. Popular titles include Tarik, Haile Gegemaw, 72 Hours, Day Care and 70/80.

Streaming is a crowded space, and viewers decide fast. A platform needs a website that is easy to find and clearly explains what it offers. That is the brief Prism Digital has taken on for Hagerbet TV, working across search, social, paid media and web design to keep the experience consistent.

Getting Discovered

Prism Digital, an SEO company Dubai media and entertainment brands can rely on, will build search visibility around the titles, genres and viewing searches that bring audiences to a streaming platform, so Hagerbet TV turns up where viewers are already looking. Clear titles, tidy metadata and fast-loading pages all help here, and they will be built in from the start.

Prism Digital also runs ASO for the Hagerbet TV apps, so viewers can find them on Google Play and the App Store.

Bringing Viewers In and Keeping Them

Social media will carry trailers, new releases and talking points, while paid campaigns drive sign-ups and app installs. A digital marketing agency that handles both can keep the message and the numbers in line, so growth is something Hagerbet TV can measure. Content calendars will follow release schedules, so the channels always have something new to say.

One Experience on Every Screen

Prism's web design services Dubai team is designing the website and leads its search and content strategy. The aim is a platform that families abroad can find, trust and use with ease, whether they search for a new Amharic film or for how to celebrate Genna away from home.

Hagerbet TV streams Amharic movies, drama series, comedy, animation and cooking shows on web, Android, iOS, smart TV and Android TV. For streaming brands searching for the best web development company Dubai, consistency between the website and the app design is the real test.

Hagerbet TV is a streaming platform for Amharic and Ethiopian entertainment, operated by HagerBet Media FZ-LLC. It offers movies, drama series, sitcoms, stand-up comedy, animation and cooking shows, with English subtitles on most titles and new titles every week. It serves the Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia, on web, Android, iOS, smart TV and Android TV. Learn more at hagerbet.

Prism Digital is a Dubai-based digital agency that has provided website design and development to clients around the world for over a decade, along with search and content strategy and digital launch services. Learn more at prism-me.

Lovetto Nazareth

Prism Digital Marketing Management LLC

+971 55 850 0095

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Hagerbet TV Retains Prism Digital as Digital Marketing Agency in Dubai for SEO, ASO and Web Design News Provided By Prism Marketing Management LLC November 24, 2026, 10:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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