MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida recorded about 366,300 traffic crashes in 2025, roughly 4% fewer than the 381,210 recorded in 2024, according to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Zervos & Calta, PLLC, a Tampa Bay firm whose car accident attorneys represent injured drivers across four offices, compiled the latest FLHSMV and federal figures into a single, sourced summary of Florida car accident statistics for reporters, researchers, and residents.The death toll remains in the thousands. FLHSMV's By the Numbers 2024 summary reports that 3,184 people were killed in Florida crashes in 2024, an average of about nine deaths per day. The same summary counts 381,210 codable crashes that year, or roughly 1,040 per day. FLHSMV's 2025 figures are preliminary and published through its Arrive Alive Crash Dashboard. Figures from FLHSMV, cited by U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody's office, put Florida's fatal crashes at 2,773 in 2025, down from 2,891 in 2024. Nationally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 36,640 traffic deaths in 2025, a 6.7% decrease from 2024.People outside vehicles and on two wheels account for a large share of Florida's deaths. FLHSMV reported 701 pedestrian deaths in 2024, or 22.02% of all traffic fatalities, along with 589 motorcyclist deaths (18.50%) and 207 bicyclist deaths (6.50%). Together, pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists accounted for 1,497 of the 3,184 deaths, about 47%.About one in four Florida crashes is a hit-and-run. FLHSMV recorded 97,902 hit-and-run crashes in 2024, and those crashes involved 246 deaths. Darkness is not the only danger: FLHSMV found that 55% of fatal crashes in 2024 happened during the day, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., and 45% at night.Impairment also left a measurable mark. FLHSMV confirmed alcohol in 4,814 crashes, which involved 271 deaths, and confirmed drugs in 450 crashes, which involved 316 deaths. Commercial motor vehicles were involved in 46,651 crashes and 315 deaths, or 9.89% of all traffic deaths that year.“A drop in total crashes doesn't mean the risk on any one trip has gone away,” the firm said.“Pedestrians, motorcyclists, and people hit by drivers who flee are still being seriously hurt on Florida roads every day.” The firm advises anyone injured in a crash to get medical care promptly, photograph the scene and vehicles, request the crash report, and speak with an attorney before giving a recorded statement to another driver's insurer.The 2024 figures come from FLHSMV's published summary. The 2025 figures are preliminary, may be revised, and vary slightly across published sources. Per-day averages and percentage shares were calculated from FLHSMV's numbers. Current statewide crash data is available through FLHSMV's Arrive Alive Crash Dashboard.About Zervos & Calta, PLLCFounded in 2017 by Angela A. Zervos and Lauren Calta, Zervos & Calta, PLLC is a Tampa Bay personal injury law firm with more than 60 years of combined trial experience between its two named partners. The firm's main office is located at 1266 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, with additional offices at 473 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609; 2451 McMullen Booth Rd. #238, Clearwater, FL 33759; and 9800 4th Street N. #200, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. The firm represents clients in motor vehicle accident, motorcycle accident, wrongful death, slip-and-fall, and medical malpractice cases across the Tampa Bay region.

Angela Zervos

Zervos & Calta, PLLC

+1 (727) 937-3171

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zervos & Calta Releases Florida Car Accident Data: Crashes Down 4% in 2025 News Provided By Zervos & Calta, PLLC November 24, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.