MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the showrunner on the upcoming streaming series 'O Saathi Re', has reacted to the film industry's nature of helping out the artistes in need, something which was seen recently in the case of actor Sharad Kapoor.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series. He said that the industry, by nature, is like an extended family since artistes across the board spend so much time with each other.

He told IANS,“It is perhaps the thing with the film industry that we hang with each other a lot. We are each other's friends. We are not only colleagues because we spend humongous amounts of time together. We understand each other. This is the work that brings people very close to each other. There are times when we are not meeting so often because we are doing some other work but then we are connected”.

“There are so many people that are connected to each other but don't meet regularly. However, I have seen that in times of need a lot of people do come across and help, support, and boost your morale. If I have to rely upon people, quite a few of them will be from the film industry. But I will not consider them from the film industry. I will consider them family and friends”, he added.

Recently, videos of actor Sharad Kapoor erupted on the Internet as they showed in heartbreaking conditions. Members of the fraternity like actor Sonu Sood came to the actor's rescue after the actor's furry friends were sent to an animal welfare centre.