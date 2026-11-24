MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's growing focus on skill development and the importance of making skilling a preferred career pathway.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office said that India is taking its skilling journey to the world stage.

It referred to Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary's article underscoring the upcoming WorldSkills Asia 2027, the PM-SETU initiative to upgrade ITIs and efforts to strengthen industry-linked training. He also reflects on how these initiatives are preparing youth for emerging opportunities in the age of AI.”

The article points out that just a year ago, India sent its first-ever contingent to participate in WorldSkills Asia, and now, for the first time, a WorldSkills event is coming to India. This is evidence that India's skilling ecosystem is shining, and the world is taking note.

Indian civilisation has always celebrated the maker. Yet, for many families, skilling remains a second choice.

The preferred route is still a degree, even when a good technical qualification may offer a more direct path to employment and professional fulfilment. Hosting an international tournament shows the entire nation that the mastery of our skilled youth truly counts on the global stage, the minister further states.

Studies show that as more employers adopt AI, demand for highly skilled workers increases, while recent graduates face the most challenging job market in years.

ADP's People at Work 2026 found that 80 per cent of employees in India use AI several times a week and 41 per cent nearly daily, the highest among all markets surveyed, allowing India a unique opportunity in these times. Research worldwide also posits that skilling matters more than ever, the article points out.

It also highlights that the World Economic Forum expects 170 million new jobs and 92 million existing jobs to be lost by 2030 and says 59 out of every 100 workers will need training.

In addition, a study published by The Economist estimated that AI has so far created about a million jobs in the US, against about 200,000 layoffs blamed on it.

Many of the new jobs are for electricians, technicians and installers who build and maintain data centres.

AI creates the opportunities and requirements for skilled manpower.

In this direction, PM Modi launched PM-SETU at last year's convocation with an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and is now moving from plan to action with investment plans for 15 clusters, each with an anchor industry partner that have been approved.

Our institutes will build matching workshops and labs, and employers will find the talent they need in one place, the article added.