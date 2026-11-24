MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 24 (IANS) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at six locations across Patna, Rohtas and Gopalganj in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Gopalganj Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dr Prerna Singh and her husband, Ritesh Kumar, an engineer.

The searches were carried out at residential and other premises linked to the couple following allegations that they had accumulated assets beyond their known sources of income.

According to the information, the SVU received a complaint alleging that the couple had acquired substantial assets disproportionate to their legitimate earnings.

Following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, the agency initiated the search operation at multiple locations.

During the raids, vigilance officials examined property documents, details of real estate holdings, bank accounts, investment records, and other financial papers.

The investigation aims to establish the couple's total assets and compare them with their known sources of income.

Officials are also examining the sources of funds used to purchase properties and make investments.

The agency is scrutinising financial transactions and other documents to determine whether the assets can be explained through their legitimate earnings.

In disproportionate assets cases, investigators assess the income, expenditure and accumulated assets of the public servant and family members, if necessary.

If assets are found to exceed known sources of income and the accused fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, further legal action can be initiated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The raids triggered activity in administrative and engineering circles. Police personnel were deployed outside the SDO's office, while access for media personnel was restricted.

A tense atmosphere prevailed outside the SDO's residence as vigilance teams continued their searches.

The SVU teams were still examining documents and financial records at the identified premises at the time of filing the report.

Officials of the Vigilance Department have not issued a detailed statement on the operation or disclosed the value of the assets under scrutiny. Further action in the case will depend on the documents and evidence collected during the searches.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the couple have yet to be established.