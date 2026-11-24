MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AI-powered CRM combines instant multichannel replies, buyer and seller pipelines and live reporting for UAE property teams Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Zayda, an AI-powered sales CRM built for real estate agents, agencies and developers, today highlighted its Real Estate CRM for property teams in Dubai and across the UAE. The platform replies to portal, website and walk-in enquiries by email, WhatsApp, SMS and an AI follow-up call, with the aim of booking viewings while a buyer's interest is still fresh. In a market where buyers often message several agents at once, the first reply can decide who secures the viewing. Zayda states that its average response time is under nine seconds. How instant lead response works

When an enquiry arrives from Property Finder, Bayut, Dubizzle, a website form or WhatsApp, Zayda automatically sends an email, a WhatsApp message and an SMS within seconds. An AI follow-up call then confirms the buyer's budget and offers viewing slots. The enquiry is handed to the agent with the full transcript and a pipeline card, so the agent can continue the conversation with full context.

Agencies set the script and tone used by the AI, so it does not quote a price that has not been approved. Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet viewing calls are recorded and summarised automatically. One pipeline from enquiry to signed deal

Zayda includes a ready-made real estate pipeline that agencies can rename and reorder to match their own process. Its stages are Enquiry Received, Qualified, Viewing Scheduled, Offer Made, Negotiation, Documentation and Closed Won. Separate pipelines are available for buyers, sellers and landlords.

Other tools include viewing reminders, a document hub for contracts, MOUs and floor plans, team roles and access controls for high-value listings, and reporting on listings closed, response time and revenue per agent, together with commission tracking. Portal connections and who it is for

Zayda connects with Bayut, Dubizzle, Property Finder, MagicBricks, 99acres, Housing and CommonFloor, and the company says it will check whether other portals can be supported. The CRM is designed for independent agents, brokerages and agencies, and developers.

Property teams interested in Zayda can contact the company through its website. The team is based in Al Garhoud, Dubai.

Zayda is an AI-powered sales CRM built for real estate agents, agencies and developers, as well as other sales-led businesses. The platform captures leads from every channel, responds instantly by email, WhatsApp and SMS, places AI follow-up calls, and keeps contacts, deals, follow-ups and performance reporting in one dashboard. The company says more than 1,000 property teams in over 40 countries use the platform. Based in Al Garhoud, Dubai, Zayda is made in the UAE and is a product of Stellen Infotech.