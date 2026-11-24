Before Distance Mural Brings Australian and Indian Stories Together

Australian First Nations artist Yaritji Young and Mumbai-based artist Parag Tandel have come together to create 'Before Distance', a large-scale public mural at New Delhi's Lodhi Art District, bringing Australian First Nations and Koli stories into a shared artistic conversation. According to a press release, supported by the Australian government in partnership with St+art, the artwork explores the artists' distinct cultural identities and relationships with land, water, ancestral knowledge and community memory.

Young's artistic practice is rooted in Aṉangu Country and Tjala Tjukurpa, the Honey Ant story, while Tandel draws inspiration from his Koli heritage, marine ecologies, community memory and Mumbai's changing coastline. At the centre of Before Distance is the idea of the ripple. The artists draw parallels between ripples formed in water gathered after desert rainfall and the movement of water understood by generations of coastal fishing communities. Through this shared visual language, the mural brings together different perspectives on culture, place and community without compromising their distinct artistic voices.

The title also refers to the ancient geological connection between Australia and India, which were once part of the Gondwana supercontinent. The artwork translates this historical connection into a contemporary exploration of family, community, place and knowledge passed down through generations.