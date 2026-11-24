

Nvidia shares dropped more than 8% in early premarket trading amid reports of possible leadership changes and tighter US chip controls.

Oil prices recovered from earlier losses, with both Brent and WTI futures gaining. Investors will also track earnings from Virgin Galactic, Nebius, Intuitive Machines, Ondas and Cisco.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early on Tuesday after Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO sent the chipmaker's shares soaring and sparked a broader rebound in AI stocks during the previous session. Nvidia (NVDA) stock surged more than 31% on Monday, leading a broader rally in chip stocks.

As of 4.30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq-100 futures were down 0.61%, reversing earlier gains, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 0.03%. S & P 500 futures were down 0.23%.

This followed a strong rally on Wall Street on Monday, with all three major indexes closing higher amid optimism around AI stocks. The Nasdaq Composite led the advance, surging 6.51%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.01%, while the S & P 500 added 4.73%.

Oil Prices Ease Despite Strait Of Hormuz Risks

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as concerns over rising crude supply and a potential market surplus outweighed lingering risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 4.30 a.m. ET, Brent crude futures fell 0.84% to $88.62 a barrel after settling at their lowest level since Aug. 31 on Monday, according to a CNBC report. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.74% to $79.58 a barrel.

Risks to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz offered some support to prices. Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said three oil tankers it described as“violating” caught fire after hitting naval mines in the strait on Monday, reported CNBC, citing Iran's Press TV.

The Tech Radar

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE): The company said that it is not financing neocloud firms or other high-risk customers to purchase AI servers.“AI training has largely driven the current phase of infrastructure spending. Much of that investment has supported GPU-intensive infrastructure deployments in hyperscaler and neocloud data centers... Although HPE Financial Services does support the AI opportunity, it has not provided financing to neocloud or high-risk customers,” CEO Antonio Neri said during the analyst call. The comments came alongside a strong quarterly report from the AI server and equipment maker. However, HPE shares were down 9,56% in early premarket trading on Tuesday after gaining more than 17% during Monday's regular session.

Zoom Communications (ZM): The company's investment in Anthropic (ANT) has climbed to an estimated $3.8 billion, equivalent to roughly 15% of Zoom's current market capitalization of $25 billion. The investment dates back to early 2023, when Zoom backed the AI startup alongside a partnership involving its Claude AI models. The growing value of the stake adds another dimension to Zoom's AI ambitions, as the company recently reported stronger enterprise revenue, announced its first quarterly dividend, and outlined its fiscal 2027 outlook. ZM shares were up 0.13% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

CrowdStrike (CRWD): CEO and co-founder George Kurtz sees a significant opportunity in the network security market after the company agreed to acquire Zscaler (ZS). Speaking to CNBC, Kurtz said CrowdStrike had identified an opportunity in the network space, which represents a $185 billion total addressable market. On Monday, CrowdStrike announced an all-stock deal to acquire Zscaler, valuing the latter at approximately $43.9 billion. Kurtz said customer feedback and industry tailwinds reinforced his belief that combining the two companies' technology teams would create“a winning combination.” CRWD shares rose 0.29% in early premarket trading on Tuesday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): The company has registered up to 336.9 million shares of common stock for potential resale by existing shareholders and strategic partners, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. The S-3 registration covers shares issued or issuable under AMD's strategic agreements with OpenAI and Meta Platforms (META), as well as stock-based consideration tied to its recent acquisitions of World Labs and Taalas. However, AMD is not selling the shares itself and will not receive any proceeds from potential sales. AMD shares fell 3.21% in early premarket trading on Tuesday after closing nearly 7% higher in the previous session amid a broader rally in chip stocks following news of Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO.

Trending Stocks

Alibaba Group (BABA): Shares fell 2.8% in early premarket trading on Tuesday after the U.S. government reportedly blacklisted the company's Singapore subsidiary over alleged AI chip transfers to China. Alibaba denied the allegations and vowed to challenge the decision through legal action. According to a Reuters report, the company plans to contest the inclusion of its Singapore unit, Apex Enterprise Solutions, on the U.S. trade blacklist, arguing that it has not violated American export restrictions. The move comes amid a broader investigation into Megaspeed, an Nvidia-linked cloud computing firm suspected of helping restricted AI chips reach Chinese customers.

Redwire Corp. (RDW): Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito continued to increase his stake in the company, buying 8,900 shares worth about $51,000, according to an SEC filing. Cannito bought the shares at an average price of around $5.73 apiece, taking his direct holdings to 833,040 shares. The latest purchase follows another insider buy on Nov. 16, when he acquired 14,144 shares at $7.07 apiece, worth about $100,000. The buying comes despite Mizuho initiating coverage with an 'Underperform' rating, citing execution risks and limited valuation support. Redwire shares traded 2% lower in early premarket trading on Tuesday after surging 13% in the previous session.

What Else To Watch On Tuesday

Looking ahead to Tuesday's session, investors will watch for the release of consumer confidence data.

On the earnings front, Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) is scheduled to report before the opening bell, while Dell Technologies (DELL), HP Inc. (HPQ), Ambarella (AMBA) and Workday (WDAY) are among the companies set to report after the market close.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) improved to 'neutral' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, sentiment for Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, remained 'extremely bullish,' unchanged over the same period.

Also read: TSMC, Samsung, SK Hynix Rally As Jensen Huang Returns As Nvidia CEO - Top Analyst Flags Risks To AI Recovery

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