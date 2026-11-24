MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Spanish giants Real Madrid are close to a new contract with England midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the former La Liga champions looking to extend his stay until 2031.

The proposed deal is expected to place the 23-year-old among the highest-paid players in European football, with his salary likely to come close to that of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. However, Kylian Mbappe is expected to remain Real Madrid's highest earner.

According to a report in The Athletic, negotiations between the club and Bellingham have reached an advanced stage, with Madrid keen to reward the midfielder for his contributions since joining the club. The club began working on revised terms in September, with his current contract running until June 2029.

Bellingham currently earns around 15 million euros annually after tax. Under the proposed agreement, his wages are expected to rise significantly, bringing him closer to Vinicius, who reportedly earns around 600,000 euros per week after tax.

Bellingham has made a strong start to the ongoing season, scoring six goals and establishing himself as an important part of the starting line-up under head coach Jose Mourinho.

His contribution has also earned praise from teammate and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who recently described him as a player with an exceptional winning mentality and leadership qualities.

"Jude is someone who really wants to win. That's why on the field he swears a lot! He's really a winner, and when he's not happy, he will make it known. He's also a leader on the field. He's a great player, a great mentality," Courtois said.

The Belgian goalkeeper also highlighted Bellingham's physical strength, work ethic and ability to maintain his intensity throughout matches.

“He seems like he has an engine to play 200 minutes. He keeps on going, running with the ball; it's really hard to dispossess him. And on the outside, he just works hard; he goes to the gym. With a good Jude, we play better,” he added.