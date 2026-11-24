MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened registration for its latest online auction, offering 150 premium number plates for private vehicles and motorcycles.

Registration opened on Tuesday, November 24, ahead of the five-day auction, which begins on Monday, November 30.

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The 84th auction will feature three-, four- and five-digit plate numbers for private vehicles and motorcycles, bearing the codes A, B, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. How can residents participate in the auction?

Participants must have a traffic file in Dubai. Bidders must submit a security cheque for Dh5,000 made payable to RTA, along with a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. The sale of plate numbers is subject to 5 per cent value added tax (VAT).

The participation fee is payable at RTA's Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha and Deira. Payment by credit card is also available through the RTA app or the authority's official website.

Successful bidders must pay all amounts due within 10 working days of the auction's close, failing which their names will be added to the list of non-compliant bidders. Payments can be made at service provider centres, at Customer Happiness Centres or through RTA's website.

At service provider centres, successful bidders can pay in cash for amounts up to Dh50,000. Amounts above Dh50,000 can be paid by certified cheque or credit card.

The RTA's previous online auction started on July 27 and also offered 150 three-, four- and five-digit plates. That sale covered private and classic vehicles as well as motorcycles. The RTA set the same Dh5,000 security cheque and Dh120 participation fee for that auction.

In its separate series of open auctions, the RTA raised Dh65.72 million at a sale on October 24 at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. The auction offered 60 plates, including two-digit combinations. Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that CC44 drew the highest bid at Dh6.72 million, followed by BB18 at Dh6.62 million and BB80 at Dh5.9 million. The October sale required a Dh25,000 security cheque.

The preceding open auction raised Dh109.03 million in December 2025, the highest total the RTA had recorded for a number plate auction at the time. BB12 led that sale at Dh9.66 million, followed by AA25 at Dh8.04 million and BB30 at Dh6.74 million.

Dubai RTA to auction 60 distinctive number plates on October 24; registration open Dubai's RTA to auction 150 premium licence plates from July 27 Dubai's RTA to auction 300 premium vehicle number plates on Feb 9

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