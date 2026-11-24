Assistant Secretary Frank Garcia welcomed African Union Facilitator and former Botswana President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi to the State Department and recognized his leadership advancing economic cooperation in the Great Lakes region. The United States is working closely with the African Union and its facilitators to advance the Washington Accords and promote lasting peace and prosperity.

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