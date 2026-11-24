MENAFN - GetNews) Royal Pickleball ambassadors will pair hands-on equipment guidance with VAIR ratings, player assessments, and a full suite of AI tools, including the new VAIR AI TruRating.

NAPLES, FL - Nov. 24, 2026 - VAIR and Royal Pickleball today announced a partnership that equips Royal Pickleball's ambassador network to help players with two decisions they face at every level: what equipment fits their game and what to work on next.

Royal Pickleball ambassadors already help players demo paddles on court and choose equipment that fits how they play. Through the partnership, ambassadors will also help players access VAIR ratings and assessments. Players can establish a skill baseline, better understand their strengths and areas for improvement, and track their progress over time.

“Our ambassadors know the players on their courts. They can help someone try a few paddles and find one that feels right for their game. With VAIR, they can take that conversation a step further and help that same player understand where their game stands today and what to work on next. That's what this partnership is about: giving local ambassadors more ways to help the players they see every week.” -- Oto Hlincik, Founding Partner of Royal Pickleball

The partnership will also give ambassadors a way to introduce players to VAIR's full suite of AI tools, including VAIR Vision Game Analyzer for reviewing match footage, Opponent Scout for preparing for competition, and Predict Match for exploring potential matchups.

The newest addition, VAIR AI TruRating, lets players upload match footage and receive a detailed analysis of their play along with a VAIR rating. The tool evaluates how players perform on court and gives them feedback they can put to work in their next practice or match.

“When you demo a paddle with a Royal Pickleball ambassador, you have someone who can help you think through what feels right for your game,” said Mike Barker, CEO of VAIR.“Now that same ambassador can help you get rated, understand what you're doing well, and decide what to work on next. That's a better experience for players, whether they're just getting started or preparing for their next tournament.”

About VAIR

VAIR is a global AI-powered pickleball rating and performance ecosystem built to provide a more complete picture of player ability. By combining advanced technology, integrated performance data and certified human evaluation, VAIR measures how players perform, not simply whether they win or lose. Through VAIR ratings, VAIR+, VAIRified assessments and its expanding network of clubs, coaches, events and partners, VAIR helps players understand their game, track their progress and improve with confidence.

About the Royal Pickleball

Royal Pickleball was founded on the belief that players shape the game. Its national network of local ambassadors makes pickleball more accessible by hosting community events, offering hands-on paddle demos, and helping players find equipment that fits how they play. From beginners choosing their first paddle to experienced players comparing gear across brands, players can get advice from someone who knows their local courts and try equipment before they buy.