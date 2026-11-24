MENAFN - GetNews)"The 2026 Rehab Marketing Benchmark: A Research-Style Comparative Review graphic by RehabAdmit"RehabAdmit has published its 2026 Rehab Marketing Cost Benchmark, analyzing paid search click prices across 55 addiction treatment and behavioral health keywords, first-year LegitScript compliance expenses, and admissions funnel conversion math. The dataset reveals a median cost per click (CPC) of $17.35, peak click prices reaching $35.21 for "detox near me," up to $4,690 in initial LegitScript certification fees, and an estimated $1,349 cost per verified benefits check (VOB).

SHERIDAN, Wyoming - Nov. 24, 2026 - RehabAdmit, a specialized behavioral health and addiction treatment marketing agency, today announced the publication of its 2026 Rehab Marketing Cost Benchmark, providing treatment center operators with transparent data on paid search click prices, compliance fees, and intake funnel math. The benchmark addresses a major industry gap for operators asking how much does rehab marketing cost by linking every published metric directly to its underlying source.

"Most treatment centers budget by the click, but the click price is only one input," said Carlos Meza, Founder of RehabAdmit. "What decides your cost per VOB is how many clicks become calls and how many calls verify benefits. We published the data so operators can run the numbers on their own funnel."

Key Findings from the 2026 Rehab Marketing Cost Benchmark



Median Search Click Cost: Across 35 addiction treatment searches with available auction pricing, the median cost per click (CPC) is $17.35 (SEMrush, October 28, 2026).

Highest-Cost High-Volume Search: The search term "detox near me" reaches $35.21 per click, ranking as the highest-cost keyword in the benchmark among terms with at least 1,000 monthly searches (SEMrush, October 28, 2026).

Unreported Auction Estimates: Exactly 20 of the 55 analyzed searches, including high-intent queries like "rehab near me," show no public click cost estimate (SEMrush, October 28, 2026). RehabAdmit's read: because Google lets only certified providers run addiction treatment ads, some searches have too few bidders for an estimate.

First-Year Compliance Expense: A single treatment facility pays LegitScript up to $4,690 in its first year for application and annual certification fees before spending a single dollar on ads (RehabAdmit calculation from LegitScript published fees). Estimated Cost Per VOB: At the $17.35 median click cost, acquiring one verified benefits check (VOB) costs approximately $1,349 when factoring in industry click-to-inquiry and inquiry-to-VOB conversion rates (RehabAdmit calculation using published conversion rates from LocaliQ and Webserv).

Compliance Costs Come Before the First Click

Understanding true rehab marketing cost requires looking beyond raw ad auction bids. Because Google requires LegitScript certification before facilities can run addiction recovery ads, centers face fixed compliance overhead alongside high-competition search auctions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does rehab marketing cost per click in 2026? According to RehabAdmit's 2026 benchmark dataset pulled from SEMrush on October 28, 2026, the median cost per click across 35 rehab search terms with click cost data is $17.35, while "detox near me" reaches $35.21 per click.

Why do 20 of the 55 rehab searches show no click cost data? SEMrush shows no click cost estimate for these searches. RehabAdmit's read: because Google lets only certified providers run addiction treatment ads, some searches have too few bidders for an estimate.

How much does LegitScript certification cost a treatment facility in year one? Based on RehabAdmit's calculation of LegitScript's published fee schedule, a single-location facility pays up to $4,690 in its first year before launching any paid advertising campaigns.

What does one VOB cost at the median click price? Using the $17.35 median click cost alongside published healthcare conversion rates from LocaliQ and Webserv, RehabAdmit calculates that one verified benefits check (VOB) costs approximately $1,349.

Methodology Note

RehabAdmit compiled click costs and search volumes across 55 addiction treatment and behavioral health queries from the SEMrush US database on October 28, 2026. Compliance fees and VOB cost models were calculated directly from published LegitScript fee schedules and benchmark conversion rates reported by LocaliQ and Webserv.

About RehabAdmit

RehabAdmit is a rehab, mental health and behavioral health marketing agency based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Founded in 2024, it builds compliant paid search, SEO and admissions reporting for treatment providers, measured in VOBs and admissions. Learn more at.

Read the full 2026 Rehab Marketing Cost Benchmark at: /rehab-marketing-cost-2026