MENAFN - GetNews)OsteoIQ explains what bone turnover markers, genetic reports and DXA scans each measure, and what to bring to a conversation with your clinician.

OsteoIQ, a bone health testing and information platform, today released a five-question guide for adults comparing [bone turnover marker blood tests, genetic bone health reports and bone density scans. Three kinds of results often get lumped together: CTX and P1NP blood markers, genetic information and DXA bone mineral density. Each answers a different question. The guide is meant for patients, women's health advocates and healthcare practitioners who want to know what a result can and can't say before they order it.

Key Facts: The OsteoIQ Bone Turnover Marker Bundle (CTX and P1NP) starts at $269 and is done every 3, 6 or 12 months. OsteoIQ Optimal Genomics (Osteoporosis Genetics and DNA Test) starts at $379 and is a one-time test. Every test purchase includes access to the OsteoIQ Bone Health Intelligence app. OsteoIQ tests are available worldwide through its website. OsteoIQ products are educational and informational tools. They don't diagnose osteoporosis or replace medical advice.

The Five Questions

What does CTX measure? CTX is a marker linked to the breakdown of type I collagen as bone is resorbed. A higher result can point to more Active Bone Loss. One number needs context, including time of day, fasting status and medications.

What does P1NP measure? P1NP is a marker linked to bone formation, or Bone Building Activity. Together, CTX and P1NP show whether your skeleton is spending faster than it's rebuilding. That balance is why OsteoIQ pairs them in a single bundle.

Do markers replace a DXA scan? They don't. CTX and P1NP don't measure bone mineral density, and OsteoIQ doesn't position them as a substitute for DXA or clinical assessment. A DXA scan shows how much bone mass you have at a given point. Markers are leading indicators of the direction your bone is moving. Density changes accumulate slowly, while turnover markers can shift within months, so the two tools complement each other.

What can genetic information add? Genetic results can sketch your personal osteoporosis genetics picture, including variants related to vitamin D metabolism and calcium absorption. They can't establish whether you'll develop osteoporosis. They're a one-time input that helps frame questions about diet, supplementation and monitoring with your clinician.

How often should you retest, and under what conditions? A single result is a snapshot. Repeat testing under the same conditions shows direction. Collecting at the same time of day with the same fasting routine keeps comparisons meaningful. Your CTX and P1NP numbers alone can't name the cause of a change, so a shift is a prompt to review possible drivers with a qualified professional.

How OsteoIQ Applies the Framework

OsteoIQ built its products around these distinctions. The Bone Turnover Marker Bundle gives insight into Active Bone Loss and Bone Building Activity side by side. Optimal Genomics adds the genetic layer once. The Bone Health Intelligence app places each result on one timeline, so retests build a picture of progress in months, not years.

Consider a typical case. A woman in her late 50s has a DXA result from two years ago and has since changed her calcium, vitamin D and exercise habits. The scan can't yet show whether those changes are working. A marker baseline, followed by a retest at 3 or 6 months, gives her and her clinician a direction to discuss. The markers still won't reveal her bone density, and her clinician decides when another DXA is due.

OsteoIQ's position is that waiting years for feedback is a gap in care, and that a faster feedback loop belongs alongside clinical guidance. Stop losing. Start improving.

What This Means for You Before you buy any bone test, from OsteoIQ or anyone else, ask what's measured, what isn't, how results will be repeated and who will help you interpret them. Bring your results, retest dates and questions to your healthcare professional. Practitioners can use the same repeatable data as objective metrics between scans.

About OsteoIQ

OsteoIQ provides at-home bone turnover marker testing and genetic bone health insights, delivered through the OsteoIQ Bone Health Intelligence app. Its Bone Turnover Marker Bundle (CTX and P1NP) and Optimal Genomics test support osteoporosis prevention, monitoring and reversal goals.

Tests are available worldwide at .