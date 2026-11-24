MENAFN - GetNews)"The 2026 Rehab Marketing Benchmark: A Research-Style Comparative Review graphic by RehabAdmit"RehabAdmit has released new research examining 184 responses and 1,188 source citations across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to uncover how AI assistants recommend addiction treatment marketing agencies. The study finds that AI platforms overwhelmingly rely on agency websites (635 citations) and third-party best-of lists (399 citations across 113 sourced answers), with notable differences in directory usage, such as ChatGPT citing platforms like Clutch 69 times compared to Gemini's 4 times.

SHERIDAN, Wyoming - Nov. 24, 2026 - RehabAdmit today published new research detailing the exact sources AI assistants rely on when buyers ask which rehab marketing agency to hire. Across 184 answers collected on September 30, October 22, and October 28, 2026, RehabAdmit found that AI tools primarily cite agency websites, third-party best-of lists, and directory profiles rather than selecting firms at random.

"AI assistants don't pick agencies at random. They repeat what best-of lists, directory profiles and agency websites say," said Carlos Meza, Founder of RehabAdmit. "We tested it on our own agency and went from one mention to ten in four weeks. Treatment centers face the same test when families ask AI where to get help."

What Drives Recommendations in AI Search

To evaluate how AI search platforms select agencies, RehabAdmit tracked 184 AI answers across 26 questions about the best rehab marketing agencies on September 30, October 22, and October 28, 2026. The dataset identifies clear patterns in what gets an agency cited:



Agency Websites Lead Total Citations: Agency homepages and service pages represented the largest group of citations, accounting for 635 of the 1,188 total sources cited across the dataset.

Best-of Lists Shape Majority of Sourced Answers: Best-of lists and comparison pages made up 399 of the 1,188 cited sources, appearing in 113 of the 167 answers that included source citations.

Platform Differences Between ChatGPT and Gemini: ChatGPT cited directories, review sites, and company profiles 69 times, whereas Gemini cited them 4 times. Clutch served as ChatGPT's second most cited website, appearing in 18 of its answers. Citation Volume by Assistant: Perplexity cited an average of 10.0 sources per answer, compared to 3.7 sources per answer for ChatGPT.

RehabAdmit's Observed Data Over Four Weeks

RehabAdmit also tracked how its own agency appeared across the three dates in the dataset. In the recorded answers, RehabAdmit was named in 1 answer on September 30, 5 answers on October 22, and 10 answers on October 28. Of the 10 answers recorded on October 28, 5 cited RehabAdmit's Clutch profile and 2 cited a best-of list published on its website.

Most Frequently Named Agencies in the Dataset

Across the 184 tracked answers, five firms accounted for the highest total number of mentions:



Cardinal Digital Marketing: Named in 73 answers

MGMT Digital: Named in 62 answers

Healthcare Success: Named in 59 answers

Webserv: Named in 58 answers Dreamscape Marketing / Unlock Health: Named in 56 answers

Frequently Asked Questions

What sources do ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity cite most when recommending a rehab marketing agency?Across 1,188 total sources cited in RehabAdmit's study, agency homepages and service pages accounted for 635 citations, followed by best-of lists and comparison pages at 399 citations.

How frequently do AI assistants rely on best-of lists for agency recommendations?Out of 167 AI answers that included source citations, 113 answers cited at least one best-of list or comparison page.

How does ChatGPT differ from Perplexity and Gemini in citing agency sources?ChatGPT cited an average of 3.7 sources per answer and referenced directories, review sites, and company profiles 69 times, including Clutch in 18 answers, while Gemini cited directories 4 times and Perplexity cited an average of 10.0 sources per answer.

Methodology Note

RehabAdmit collected 184 responses from AI assistants across 26 buyer-intent questions regarding addiction treatment marketing agencies on September 30, October 22, and October 28, 2026, grouping the 1,188 cited sources by type.

About RehabAdmit

RehabAdmit is a rehab, mental health and behavioral health marketing agency based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Founded in 2024, it builds compliant paid search, SEO and admissions reporting for treatment providers, measured in VOBs and admissions. Learn more at.

Read the full study at: /rehab-marketing-agencies-ai-study-2026