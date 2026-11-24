MENAFN - GetNews) A quiet phone after months of impressions usually points to a fixable gap, says the agency, which has set out five areas every owner should test first.

Surrey, UK - Nov. 24, 2026 - Local Heroes Agency, a digital marketing agency for tradespeople and home service businesses in Surrey and Buckinghamshire, today set out a five-point check for electricians, plumbers, builders, roofers and other trades to complete before they put more money into Google Ads, Local SEO or AI search. The agency's view is that a business can appear in more searches and still get no extra calls. It asks owners to test Local Services Ads eligibility, Google Business Profile performance, whether paid advertising suits the business, how well the website turns visitors into enquiries, and what their monthly reports actually show.

Key Facts The five checks cover Local Services Ads and verification, Google Business Profile performance, paid advertising fit, website conversion and reporting quality. Local Services Ads and the Google Guaranteed badge are separate from standard Google Ads, with their own costs, requirements and lead types. Owners should confirm with Google what is available for their trade and location. Google Business Profile Optimisation and Management starts from £250 per month + VAT. The Complete AI Optimisation System starts from £1,000 per month + VAT. There are no long-term contracts, clients can cancel anytime, and a free visibility audit is available.

Why Visibility Alone Misleads Rankings, impressions and map views show that people can see a business. They don't show whether a call, form or booking followed. An owner who judges a campaign on visibility alone can pay for months of exposure while the phone stays quiet.

Consider a typical case: a Surrey plumber pays for clicks and sends every visitor to a page where the phone number sits below the fold and the quote form asks for eight fields. The ad is doing its job. The page is losing the work. Spending more on the ad only makes the leak bigger.

The Agency's Position Local Heroes Agency recommends working through the checks in order, because each one affects the next. A Google Business Profile with the wrong primary category, thin service areas or few recent reviews wastes the clicks that ads or SEO send its way. A website with no clear route to a call or quote request loses visitors from every source, paid or organic.

Reporting is the fifth check. A useful monthly report links activity to calls, form submissions and booked jobs, rather than listing keyword positions alone. Local Heroes Agency provides transparent monthly reports to its clients so owners can see what the work produced.

Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) is the agency's focus alongside traditional Local SEO. Customers increasingly ask tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews who to call. The agency builds the foundations first: an accurate, consistent Google Business Profile, clear service pages for each trade and area, and genuine customer reviews. AEO work then builds on that base, so a business is easier for both search engines and AI tools to understand and recommend.

What This Means for Trades in Surrey and Buckinghamshire Local Heroes Agency points to client results as evidence that the approach converts. Tony from Keystone Comfort Solutions now ranks at the top of Google for key boiler installation and repair searches. One client ranks number one for "boiler installation Epsom", and another ranks second in Google for roofing services. Another reached the top three for emergency electrician services in Guildford within a couple of months. The Chimney Experts generated more than 30 qualified leads every month from local search.

Results depend on the trade, the competition in each area and the condition of the existing profile and website, so the agency doesn't promise a fixed outcome. Waiting for visibility to fix itself is the costly option, because every month of unconverted traffic is a month of enquiries going to competitors. Owners can request a free visibility audit to see how their business performs on all five checks. More detail is available at localheroes.

About Local Heroes Agency

Local Heroes Agency provides Local SEO, Google Business Profile management, web design and Answer Engine Optimisation for tradespeople and home service businesses in Surrey and Buckinghamshire. It works with no long-term contracts and provides transparent monthly reports. Its aim is to take trades from zero to hero in their area.