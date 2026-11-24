MENAFN - GetNews)IllustrationFormer FBI agent's 90-lesson program targets older struggling readers as national reading scores fall

BIG SPRING, Texas - Nov. 24, 2026 - Real Reading Company, a Big Spring publisher of phonics-based reading curriculum, marks 15 years in business this month. Founder Deede Hinckley Cauley, a former FBI special agent and Texas teacher, built its 90-lesson program, "Reading and Spelling Pure & Simple," from lessons she first wrote for children in a church basement. She is now focused on readers she says most programs overlook: struggling students from third grade through adulthood.

Key takeaways:

What: A 90-lesson phonics curriculum for elementary, teen and adult students, published by Real Reading Company since 2011.

Who it serves: Older struggling readers, English learners and students with dyslexia, ADHD or autism. Workbooks cover the early grades.

How it differs: Lessons teach sound and spelling patterns, not rules, starting with 17 basic consonants. Anyone who can read can teach these lessons.

Why now: About 40% of U.S. fourth graders read below the basic level, and 28% of U.S. adults score at the lowest literacy levels.

Interviews: Cauley is available and will present at Great Homeschool Conventions in Greenville, South Carolina, and Cincinnati in spring 2027.

Cauley started the lessons while teaching elementary students in a church basement, rewriting lessons to fit their needs. Word spread, and more than 100 children asked to join her class.

"I realized I was writing a curriculum without meaning to," Cauley said.

She spent 10 to 12 years refining the lessons, first developed for children with special needs, before publishing them in 2012.

The need is growing. About 40% of fourth graders read below the basic level on the 2024 Nation's Report Card, the most since 2002. Among adults, the share at the lowest literacy levels rose from 19% to 28% between 2017 and 2023, federal data show.

"Most programs have students memorize words," Cauley said. "When students learn how words are built, they stop guessing and start reading for meaning."

Each lesson follows four steps: read word lists, discuss what the words mean, spell them and chart progress. This creates automaticity in students' procedural (long-term) memory.

Before founding the company, Cauley was one of the FBI's early female special agents. She taught American history in Plano, Texas, supervised 26 student teachers for the University of Texas at Arlington and taught a special education reading class, where she discovered why many students couldn't read.

"I want students to read, spell and talk about what words mean, and to feel confident, not stressed. Success is motivating," she said.

The program is available at realreading as a print textbook or a $129-per-year online subscription, with workbooks for first grade, second grade and upper levels. The company also offers school training and adult literacy programs.

About Real Reading Company

Real Reading Company, based in Big Spring, Texas, publishes "Reading and Spelling Pure & Simple," a phonics-based reading and spelling program for elementary, teen and adult learners. Founded in 2011 by educator Deede Hinckley Cauley, it serves schools, teachers, homeschool families, tutors and adult literacy programs nationwide. Learn more at realreading.