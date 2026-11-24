MENAFN - GetNews) Heartwarming new illustrated adventure follows a tiny Mini Dachshund who discovers that being small doesn't mean she can't do mighty things.

California, United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - A little dog with a very big heart and an even more extraordinary tail is preparing to wag her way into the hearts of young readers.

Author and illustrator Jill Ezell will soon introduce children and families to Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag, an imaginative new children's book about bravery, self-discovery, friendship and learning to recognize the strengths that make each of us unique. The book is currently in the publishing phase and is expected to be available to readers soon. The title and artwork are both the creation of Ezell.

Set in the Virginia woods, the story centers on Jackie, a Mini Dachshund who begins life as the smallest of her brothers and sisters. With birds, rabbits, grasshoppers and seemingly everything else appearing bigger than she is, Jackie struggles with feeling small and clumsy. Her loving Grandma, however, continually encourages her to believe that courage and determination matter more than size.

As Jackie grows, her curiosity and instinct to protect Grandma lead her into a series of woodland adventures. An amusing first encounter with what Jackie believes is a moving rock introduces her to Turk the turtle, whose gruff personality soon gives way to an unlikely friendship.

That friendship becomes especially meaningful when Jackie discovers Turk helplessly overturned on his shell. Jackie uses the very thing she once considered a disadvantage her small size to help him get back on his feet. The moment gives Jackie an important realization: being small can actually be useful.

But a greater challenge awaits them.

When a dangerous cottonmouth begins appearing near Grandma's home, Jackie's desire to protect the person she loves sets an adventurous plan in motion. Working together, Jackie and Turk combine clever thinking, teamwork and Jackie's most unusual talent: a remarkably powerful wag capable of creating a windstorm.

What once seemed like an unusually long tail ultimately becomes Jackie's“wonder wag”, a powerful tool she can use to protect Grandma, her friends and herself.

Through humor, woodland adventure, playful dialogue and colorful illustrations, Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag offers young readers an entertaining reminder that their differences do not have to limit them. Sometimes, the quality that makes someone feel different can become one of their greatest strengths.

The story also explores the value of courage, resourcefulness, loyalty, friendship, teamwork, perseverance and protecting the people we love. Jackie's relationship with Turk demonstrates how two very different personalities can learn from one another and accomplish more by working together.

For Ezell, storytelling comes from a deeply personal place. A mother and grandmother, she has been sharing entertaining life lessons with children for more than 50 years. Her author biography describes her as a cancer survivor with a passion for telling children“fun filled life lessons.” It also recounts the inspiration she has drawn from her family, including watching her granddaughter overcome a life-threatening birth defect and thrive.

The book even contains an element inspired by real life: according to Ezell's author biography, the episode involving the snake and a roll of toilet paper is based on an actual event that helped inspire the story.

With its spirited canine heroine, humorous animal friendship, adventurous storyline and uplifting message, Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag is designed to give children a story they can enjoy while encouraging them to appreciate their individual abilities and face challenges with confidence.

And Jackie's adventures may only be beginning. The book closes by inviting readers to wonder what adventures might come next.

About the Author

Jill Ezell is the author and illustrator of Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag. A mother, grandmother and cancer survivor, Ezell has spent more than five decades sharing fun lessons and stories with children. Her experiences with family, faith, resilience and generations of young storytellers have contributed to her passion for creating stories that combine laughter, imagination and meaningful life lessons.

Book Name: Jackie the Mighty Mini: And Her Wonder Wag

Author Name: Jill Ezell

ISBN Number: 979-8953260534

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here