MENAFN - GetNews)"DRmare 2026 Black Friday Mega Sale"Starting November 20, 2026, users can save up to 75% on lifetime software bundles and 50% on top-rated music, audiobook, and streaming video solutions for Windows and macOS.

Hong Kong - Nov. 23, 2026 - DRmare Software, a leading developer of multimedia conversion and streaming backup solutions, today announced the launch of its 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotional Campaign, officially kicking off on November 20, 2026. Designed to help music lovers, audiobook enthusiasts, and home cinema fans enjoy seamless offline playback across any device, the annual event features discounts of up to 75% OFF on multi-product lifetime bundles, 50% OFF on single-product licenses, and an exclusive up to 50% OFF partner deal on VidiKeep.

As digital media platforms continue to restrict offline access across third-party hardware, such as MP3 players, smartwatches, DJ software, and car infotainment systems, DRmare's lineup empowers users to back up their personal streaming libraries into universal, unprotected formats while preserving original acoustic and visual fidelity.

"Every year, Black Friday is our biggest opportunity to give users unrestricted control over their personal digital media collections," said the Marketing Manager at DRmare. "Whether someone wants to preserve lossless FLAC tracks from Spotify and Tidal, archive Audible audiobooks at 100X speed, or save 1080P Dolby Atmos movies via VidiKeep for offline travel, our 2026 Black Friday tiers offer our steepest lifetime discounts of the year."

1. Up to 75% OFF Hottest Lifetime Bundles (Best Value)

All Black Friday bundle deals include a Lifetime Plan with free lifetime updates and dedicated technical support for both Windows and Mac:



Super 13-in-1 Bundle - 75% OFF ($169.90, Reg. $679.90): The ultimate multimedia toolkit featuring Spotify Music Converter, Apple Music Converter, M4V Converter, Tidal Music Converter, Amazon Music Converter, SoundCloud Music Converter, Deezer Music Converter, Audible Converter, Audio Capture, and more.

12-in-1 Bundle - 50% OFF ($124.95, Reg. $249.90): Includes flagship converters for Spotify, Apple Music, M4V, Tidal, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, and additional audio utilities. 2-in-1 Bundle - 50% OFF ($94.95, Reg. $189.90): Pairs DRmare Apple Music Converter and DRmare M4V Converter for complete Apple ecosystem audio and video backup.



2. Get 50% OFF Flagship Single Offers (Windows & Mac)

Users looking for targeted tools can save 50% on Monthly Licenses and up to 50% on Lifetime Licenses across DRmare's individual software lineup:



DRmare Spotify Music Converter: Convert Spotify tracks, playlists, and podcasts to lossless MP3, FLAC, and WAV for unlimited offline playback on any device.

DRmare Streaming Audio Recorder: An all-in-one solution to download music from Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, and more into MP3, FLAC, and WAV.

DRmare Apple Music Converter: Download and convert Apple Music tracks and iTunes audio to MP3, FLAC, and M4A while retaining full ID3 tags.

DRmare Apple TV Downloader: Save Apple TV+ movies and TV shows directly to universal MP4 or MKV files for offline viewing without subscription limits.

DRmare Audible Converter: Convert Audible AAX audiobooks to MP3, M4A, and M4B with chapter preservation at up to 100X faster speed and zero quality loss. DRmare M4V Converter: Remove DRM from iTunes M4V movies and TV shows, converting them into universal video formats for seamless playback anywhere.



3. Exclusive Partner Offer: Up to 50% OFF VidiKeep Streaming Video Downloader

In addition to DRmare's audio and Apple suites, the 2026 Black Friday event features an exclusive discount of up to 50% OFF on VidiKeep Streaming Video Downloader. Built for high-efficiency batch downloading, VidiKeep enables users to save movies and TV series from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Pluto TV into standard MP4 or MKV formats. VidiKeep preserves up to 1080P Full HD video clarity, original multi-language audio tracks and subtitles, and immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound for cinema-grade offline viewing on any screen.

Availability

The DRmare 2026 Black Friday Sale goes live on November 20, 2026, and runs for a limited time through Cyber Monday. All offers are available directly on the official DRmare Black Friday promotion page: [].

About DRmare Software

DRmare Software specializes in developing user-friendly audio and video conversion utilities designed to help consumers enjoy their digital media offline across any device. Flagship products include DRmare Spotify Music Converter, DRmare Apple Music Converter, DRmare Streaming Audio Recorder, and DRmare Audible Converter. For more information, visit .