MENAFN - GetNews)"MyCardFlow logo. MyCardFlow helps sellers turn sports card and trading card photos into editable eBay listings."MyCardFlow, an eBay card listing tool, introduces a refer-a-friend program offering 1,000 bonus scans to eligible subscribers and 500 to referred friends after a qualifying paid subscription.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - MyCardFlow, an eBay card listing tool, has launched a refer-a-friend program rewarding sellers who introduce others to the platform. Its sports card listing software turns card photos and scanner images into editable listing drafts that sellers review before publishing directly to their own eBay account.

Referred friends receive 500 bonus scans after their first full-price subscription payment is verified. Eligible referring subscribers earn 1,000 bonus scans after 14 days, provided their subscription remains eligible and the qualifying payment has not been refunded or disputed.

“Card sellers often discover useful tools through other sellers. We built this program to reward those introductions and give both sellers more scans to put toward their next listings,” said a MyCardFlow spokesperson.

MyCardFlow supports individual card listings, bulk lots and You-Pick listings. Sellers can upload phone photos or saved scanner images, review the identified card details, edit titles and prices, and publish from a phone or desktop browser.

Active paid subscribers can access their personal invitation link through their MyCardFlow account and share it with multiple friends. Referred friends must apply their invitation code before their first paid subscription, including when upgrading an existing free account. The first subscription payment must be at the regular monthly or annual price.

Bonus scans carry over for up to 12 months while paid access remains active, subject to program terms. Self-referrals are ineligible. Additional eligibility, refund and cancellation conditions apply.

For details and complete terms, visit MyCardFlow's refer-a-friend page.

About MyCardFlow

MyCardFlow helps sports card and trading card game sellers turn card photos into editable eBay listings. The platform supports singles, bulk lots and You-Picks, with direct publishing to the seller's connected eBay account. Sellers review and control what goes live.