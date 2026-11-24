MENAFN - GetNews)"Young students participate in a Sakamoto Math lesson at a learning center in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The Japanese mathematics education company is currently seeking franchise partners in Vietnam, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh."Japanese mathematics education company Sakamoto Math is seeking franchise partners in Vietnam, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh as part of its international development plans.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - Nov. 24, 2026 - Sakamoto Math has launched a franchise partner search across Vietnam, India, Malaysia and Bangladesh, targeting education entrepreneurs, school operators and established education businesses interested in bringing its Japanese mathematics enrichment program to local communities.

The initiative represents the company's latest effort to expand its international franchise network, which currently comprises 186 active learning centers across Japan, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia. According to Sakamoto, the network serves more than 30,000 students annually.

The four-country initiative combines potential new market entries with the reestablishment of operations in countries where Sakamoto previously maintained a franchise presence.

Building on an established international network

Vietnam and Malaysia have previously been part of Sakamoto's international franchise operations, with initial expansion into those markets taking place in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The company is now seeking new partners interested in reintroducing its educational program and developing sustainable local operations.

India and Bangladesh represent prospective new markets for the organization. In both countries, Sakamoto aims to identify local partners with the resources and experience required to establish learning centers and build relationships with families and educational institutions.

“Sakamoto Math is expanding into the India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Malaysia markets to make its proven Japanese mathematics learning methodology accessible to more children, helping them develop stronger problem-solving abilities, logical thinking and confidence in mathematics,” said Jeff, Worlwide Director of Sakamoto Math.

The current announcement concerns franchise partner recruitment. It does not represent the opening of new learning centers or the completion of franchise agreements in the four target countries.

Sakamoto's international expansion is based on an educational method developed in Osaka, Japan, by Dr. Hideo Sakamoto in 1975. The Sakamoto Method focuses on mathematical word problems, encouraging students to understand relationships between quantities, represent information visually and develop systematic approaches to problem-solving.

Over the following decades, the method developed into an international mathematics enrichment program delivered through locally operated learning centers and educational partnerships.

Opportunities for local education operators

The company is considering different franchise arrangements depending on the prospective partner's operational capacity and geographic interests.

Available structures include individual learning centers, citywide development territories and national franchise agreements. Single-center franchise fees begin at US$5,000, while citywide franchise agreements are offered at US$15,000. Larger territorial arrangements are negotiated individually.

These amounts exclude local setup and operating costs, which vary according to location, staffing, facilities and regulatory requirements.

Franchise partners receive access to the Sakamoto teaching program, instructor training, educational materials and guidance for establishing and operating learning centers. The company also provides marketing assistance and ongoing operational support.

The program can be introduced through a dedicated learning center or, where appropriate, within an existing educational institution. This allows prospective partners to consider different arrangements based on available facilities and local market conditions.

As part of the initiative, Sakamoto has published dedicated franchise information for each of the four target countries. The new pages describe possible franchise structures, operating arrangements and the process for submitting an initial expression of interest.

Prospective partners will be evaluated individually, with territorial rights, development responsibilities and opening schedules subject to agreement and applicable local requirements.

Further information about the international franchise initiative is available at .

About Sakamoto Math

Sakamoto Math is an international mathematics enrichment organization based on the Sakamoto Method, developed in Japan in 1975. The organization operates 186 learning centers across five Asian countries, serving more than 30,000 students annually. Sakamoto supports its franchise network through structured teaching materials, instructor training and operational guidance.