California, United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - Author and illustrator Jill Ezell is preparing to introduce young readers to an unforgettable little dog with a very big heart in her upcoming children's book, Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag. Filled with adventure, humor, colorful characters and meaningful life lessons, the book encourages children to discover that the qualities that make them different may also become their greatest strengths.

At the center of the story is Jackie, a Mini Dachshund born on Halloween as the smallest among her brothers and sisters. Although she has the longest tail, Jackie initially feels discouraged by her tiny size. Birds, rabbits, grasshoppers and other creatures seem bigger than she is, leaving her wishing she could simply grow larger.

Grandma, however, sees something in Jackie that Jackie has yet to recognize in herself. Through loving encouragement, she reminds the little dachshund that bravery, intelligence and determination matter far more than physical size.

As the seasons change and Jackie begins exploring the Virginia woods surrounding Grandma's cottage, she encounters Turk the turtle, a gruff but resourceful new companion. Their unlikely friendship develops after Jackie discovers that being small can actually be useful when she helps Turk after he becomes trapped on his back.

That realization becomes an important turning point for Jackie.

Before long, Jackie and Turk face a much greater problem: a dangerous cottonmouth snake has been moving through the area and could threaten Grandma. Jackie's instinct is to protect the person she loves, but courage alone will not solve the problem. She and Turk must learn to observe, plan, cooperate and use their individual abilities wisely.

Then Jackie reveals the remarkable secret: she has been practicing her extraordinarily powerful wag.

What once seemed like nothing more than an unusually long tail becomes Jackie's“wonder wag,” capable of creating a wind powerful enough to flatten plants and send leaves flying. With Turk's careful planning and Jackie's determination, the two friends discover how teamwork and creative thinking can transform an apparent disadvantage into something extraordinary.

By the story's conclusion, Jackie understands that her special ability can be used to protect Grandma, others and herself, a fitting realization for a character who once believed being small made her less capable.

Written and illustrated by Jill Ezell, Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag combines playful storytelling with themes children and families can explore together, including self-confidence, courage, friendship, perseverance, problem-solving, teamwork and accepting what makes each person unique.

Ezell brings decades of experience sharing entertaining lessons with children to the story. A mother, grandmother and cancer survivor, she has spent more than 50 years creating fun-filled lessons for young people. Her own family experiences have also shaped her belief in resilience and overcoming challenges.

With expressive illustrations, woodland adventure, humorous exchanges between Jackie and Turk and a spirited heroine young readers can cheer for, Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag offers a warm reminder that heroes do not have to be the biggest, strongest or loudest.

Sometimes, the smallest character can make the mightiest difference.

About the Author

Jill Ezell is the writer and illustrator of Jackie The Mighty Mini And Her Wonder Wag. A mother, grandmother and cancer survivor, Ezell has a passion for sharing fun-filled life lessons with children. For more than five decades, she has encouraged young imaginations through stories, laughter, family experiences and creative storytelling. Her upcoming book reflects her belief that courage, love, resourcefulness and determination can help even the smallest among us accomplish remarkable things.

Book Name: Jackie the Mighty Mini: And Her Wonder Wag

Author Name: Jill Ezell

ISBN Number: 979-8953260534

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