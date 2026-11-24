MENAFN - GetNews)From November 18 to 19, the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting was held in Shenzhen. This marks the third time China has hosted APEC, following Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014. Spouses of APEC economic leaders and representatives gathered at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square to visit the thematic exhibition *Tides Surging in the Bay, Splendors of Heritage: Inheritance and Innovation of Lingnan Intangible Cultural Heritage*. Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd., a homegrown Shenzhen digital creativity enterprise, undertook the overall exhibition design and construction. Aligned with the three priorities of openness, innovation and cooperation for APEC China Year 2026, the exhibition helps Lingnan intangible cultural heritage shine on the global stage.

Located at Shenzhen Bay Culture Square, the exhibition brings together the idea of harmony between humanity and nature and Shenzhen's identity as a“City of Design” with its spirit of scientific and technological innovation. Guided by the creative transformation and innovative development of China's fine traditional culture, the exhibition features more than 40 representative works and artifacts from national-level intangible cultural heritage projects across the Lingnan region. Spanning traditional music, dance, craftsmanship, fine arts and opera, it combines live demonstrations, contemporary art and cutting-edge technology across four narrative sections.

01 Maritime Trade and the Exchange of Civilizations

Taking the Thirteen Hongs of Canton during the Qing Dynasty as its narrative starting point, the first section presents export crafts such as Cantonese enamel, Guangdong embroidery and sandalwood carving. Together, these works evoke the history of trade along the Maritime Silk Road and the exchange and mutual enrichment of Chinese and international civilizations.

02 The Craftsmanship and Legacy of Intangible Heritage

The second section brings together fruit-stone carving, Shiwan ceramic sculpture, Chaozhou woodcarving, miniature writing on ceramics, and the firing techniques of Fengxi porcelain. It also features the dyeing and finishing techniques of Gambiered Guangdong silk, a fabric dyed with yam juice and often described as the“soft gold” of silk. Together, these crafts reveal the inclusive, multifaceted aesthetics of Lingnan craftsmanship.

03 The Everyday Life and Vibrant Spirit of Lingnan

In the outdoor courtyard known as“Qiying Courtyard,” the third section offers Nanyin music, Lingnan song and dance, and tea-tasting experiences. AI imaging technology recreates a traditional Lingnan arcade street, bringing together century-old establishments such as Hechenghao, known for its yunpian rice cakes; Longqingxiang Tailor Shop; Lianxianglou; and the Ronghualou opera house. The section also introduces the culture of Xiguan mansions with their distinctive sliding wooden doors, as well as traditional southern Chinese medicine and herbal tea.

04 Preserving Tradition Through Contemporary Innovation

The final section presents“Shenyou,” a large-scale, spiraling suspended installation. The work embodies auspicious meanings including“coming out on top,”“the carp leaping over the Dragon Gate,” and“protection and peace,” while reflecting Shenzhen's pioneering city spirit. It was jointly created over 228 days by three artists, including Luo Xiaobai, Design Director of Silkroad Visual, five representative inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, and 45 craftspeople. The installation was created as a tribute to the APEC Shenzhen meeting.

From finely crafted works to the rhythms of everyday life, China's intangible cultural heritage is engaging with the world through a confident and contemporary visual language. As part of its globalization effort, Silkroad Visual has set up a dedicated contact Stacey Shu, ..., for follow-up international exhibition and partnership inquiries, with the address monitored by its globalization team. As a company rooted in Shenzhen, Silkroad Visual will continue to advance its development through technology, productization and globalization, using visual technology to serve cities and society, and contributing to telling China's stories and fostering mutual understanding among civilizations.

About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd.

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

For more information, visit Silkroad Visual's website ( )