MENAFN - GetNews)"Modern stucco home with blueprints and a tape measure beside a Florida map, representing whole-home remodeling Central Florida."

LAKELAND, Fla. - Nov. 24, 2026 - Florida's average home insurance premium remains the highest in the U.S. at $8,486 even after Citizens Property Insurance cut rates 8.8% for 2026, and the gap is reshaping renovation budgets across Central Florida.

Homeowners in Lakeland and Tampa still pay roughly $500–$530 a month for coverage, constraining funding for whole-home remodeling projects, according to True Builders' analysis of state and industry data.

Issac Turpin, CEO of True Corp and founder of True Builders, said the rate cut does not resolve the fundamental budget pressure facing homeowners. "Rates are down on paper, but homeowners in Lakeland and Tampa are still writing $500 to $530 monthly insurance checks," Turpin said. "The modest savings aren't changing remodeling decisions, they're just making the math slightly less painful."

Why Is Whole-Home Remodeling in Central Florida Still Growing in 2026?



91% of U.S. homeowners plan to move forward with renovation projects in 2026, according to the Houzz 2026 U.S. Renovation Plans Report.

67% of remodeling homeowners plan to keep or expand their project scope rather than scale back, Houzz reported. 79% of renovating homeowners choose to remodel rather than buy because they want to stay in their current home, according to Houzz.

Key Statistics: Insurance Costs vs. Remodeling Intent



8.8%: Citizens Property Insurance's average statewide rate reduction for homeowners multiperil policies in 2026, effective July 1 for new policies and at renewal for existing ones.

$8,486: Florida's average annual home insurance premium, the highest in the U.S., per Insurify's June 2026 data.

17%: The increase in Florida home insurance premiums since 2023, according to Insurify.

5,997/year (500/month): Estimated average annual home insurance premium for Lakeland homeowners, per MoneyGeek city-level premium estimates (July 2026).

6,363 (530/month): Estimated average annual premium for Tampa homeowners, per MoneyGeek data.

91%: Share of surveyed U.S. homeowners planning to proceed with renovations in 2026, per Houzz. 67%: Share of homeowners keeping or expanding renovation scope, per Houzz.

What This Means

The insurance recovery narrative and remodeling reality are diverging. A Lakeland homeowner paying $500 monthly is not focused on Citizens' policy count, they're calculating whether a renovation remains affordable.

True Builders' pipeline shows the same bifurcation: whole-home scopes now represent 38% of projects, up from 22% in 2024. Budgets above $50,000 are proceeding with confidence, consolidating multiple rooms into one scope; tighter budgets are prioritizing essential repairs.

The common factor is commitment to staying put. Rather than sell at elevated mortgage rates, Central Florida residents are investing in existing properties.

"The question has shifted from 'what will insurance cover' to 'what can I afford to fix first,'" Turpin said. "When 79% of renovating homeowners are staying put and two-thirds are expanding scope, that tells you people have decided: they're investing in the home they already have."

The surge isn't unique to Central Florida. "Homeowners are committed to their planned projects in 2026, fully aware of the challenges ahead," said Marine Sargsyan, head of economic research at Houzz. "Long-term structural trends, paired with homeowners' desire to stay put and personalize their living spaces, continue to support renovation activity." The rate cut may actually be accelerating decisions: stabilizing premiums are a confidence signal, not a funding source.

Q&A

Q: Why is whole-home remodeling in Central Florida still happening if insurance costs are so high?

A: Homeowner intent remains resilient. 91% of surveyed homeowners plan to proceed with renovations in 2026, and 79% are remodeling because they want to stay in their current home rather than buy.

Q: How much does home insurance cost in Lakeland, Florida?

A: MoneyGeek estimates Lakeland homeowners pay approximately $5,997 annually, or about $500 per month, according to data referenced in True Builders' analysis.

Q: What percentage of homeowners are expanding their renovation plans?

A: 67% of remodeling homeowners plan to keep or expand their project scope rather than scale back, according to the Houzz 2026 U.S. Renovation Plans Report.

Methodology

Figures are drawn from Citizens rate filings (March 2026), Insurify (June 2026), the Houzz 2026 U.S. Renovation Plans Report, and MoneyGeek (July 2026). True Builders' pipeline figures (38% in 2026, up from 22% in 2024) come from internal project tracking across Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco counties.

About True Builders

True Builders is a family-owned, licensed general contractor (CRC1335717) in Lakeland, Florida, serving Central Florida since 2009. Founded by Issac Turpin, also CEO of True Corp, the company handles whole-home remodeling, kitchen and bath renovations, home additions, and disaster recovery for fire, storm, smoke, and fallen-tree damage.

Full study available at: Whole-Home Remodeling Central Florida Stalls as Owners Still Pay $6,000 a Year