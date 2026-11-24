MENAFN - GetNews)Protheragen is reinforcing its position as a comprehensive small nucleic acid drug development service provider for the oligonucleotide sector. Its oligonucleotide drug CDMO services offer an integrated pathway that spans early sequence design through to GMP-grade production, addressing critical bottlenecks in the development of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), small interfering RNA (siRNA), microRNA, aptamers, and CpG oligonucleotides.

At the discovery stage, Protheragen provides AI-powered oligonucleotide sequence design services leveraging proprietary machine learning algorithms and deep learning models to identify unique target regions, predict mRNA secondary structures, optimize binding affinities, and reduce potential off-target effects. This approach is designed to condense design cycles from months to days, accelerating IND-enabling studies while enhancing specificity and efficacy for applications in rare genetic disorders, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Following oligonucleotide sequence design services, Protheragen's oligonucleotide drug CDMO provides full-process services covering method establishment, process scale-up, technology transfer, and formulation development for a range of dosage forms including injectables and lyophilized preparations. Protheragen supports solid-phase synthesis, deprotection, purification, and freeze-drying, and offers GMP-grade API production from grams to kilograms.

Within its oligonucleotide drug CDMO service portfolio, Protheragen develops and validates methods for structure and sequence confirmation, purity and impurity analysis, content determination, and degradation product profiling, utilizing HPLC-MS, capillary electrophoresis, and mass spectrometry platforms. Validation activities are conducted in alignment with ICH Q2(R1) specifications, covering specificity, linearity, sensitivity, precision, accuracy, and stability to ensure reliable performance throughout the intended application range.

These analytical capabilities directly support GMP manufacturing, where Protheragen provides GMP-grade API production and aseptic filling services for non-clinical and commercial batches. The quality system is designed to meet GMP requirements across multiple regulatory jurisdictions, with documentation supporting IND and NDA submissions. The integrated platform enables seamless transition from AI-driven sequence design through analytical validation to GMP production, reducing handoff risks and timelines for sponsors advancing oligonucleotide therapeutics toward clinical and commercial stages.

Protheragen's oligonucleotide drug CDMO operates as a one‐stop service platform uniting analytical method development and validation, GMP manufacturing, oligonucleotide drug stability testing, and other oligo technologies under a unified quality system. The model removes technical hand‐off risks between disjointed vendors, draws on specialized nucleic‐acid expertise, maintains flexible production capacity, and delivers tailored project solutions alongside global regulatory‐registration support for partner programs.

About Protheragen

Protheragen provides specialized oligonucleotide‐focused CRO and CDMO services, spanning AI‐assisted sequence design, analytical development, GMP‐grade synthesis, formulation development, filling, and regulatory support to accelerate nucleic‐acid therapeutic candidates toward clinical and commercial milestones.