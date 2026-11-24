MENAFN - GetNews) The menswear brand brings refined tailoring and versatile wardrobe essentials to the 2026 holiday season.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 24, 2026 - As holiday shopping gains momentum, global menswear brand COOFANDY is highlighting its Signature Collection, offering a more refined approach to men's fashion for seasonal gatherings, special occasions, and thoughtful gifting.

The spotlight comes as COOFANDY builds on its strong Amazon U.S. presence. According to Similarweb Retail Intelligence data from April to September 2026, the brand ranked No. 1 in men's shirts, sport coats & blazers, and men's sweaters on Amazon U.S.

A New Chapter in Everyday Menswear

Launched in October, the COOFANDY Signature Collection represents the brand's move toward elevated everyday dressing, with a focus on refined fabrics, thoughtful details, and modern tailoring.

From structured blazers to sophisticated shirts, the collection offers versatile options for men looking to dress with confidence, whether attending a holiday dinner, celebrating with colleagues, or preparing for a special night out.

Unlike traditional occasionwear reserved for formal events, Signature emphasizes pieces that transition naturally between work, weekends, and celebrations.

Dress the Moments That Matter

Under its holiday theme, "Dress the Moments That Matter," COOFANDY encourages shoppers to embrace meaningful occasions through personal style.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, COOFANDY is offering up to 50% OFF selected styles, giving shoppers an opportunity to refresh their wardrobes and find thoughtful holiday gifts at attractive prices. The Signature Collection also offers premium gifting options for those seeking more elevated pieces.

Discover the collection at COOFANDY Signature, or explore holiday offers at COOFANDY.

About COOFANDY

Founded in 2015, COOFANDY is a global menswear brand ranked No. 1 in three Amazon U.S. menswear categories (Similarweb Retail Intelligence, April–September 2026). The brand has served over 9.5 million Amazon U.S. customers.