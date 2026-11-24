MENAFN - GetNews)On November 19, 2026, Professor Barry Barish, a Nobel laureate in physics and a pioneer of gravitational-wave detection, formally took up the post of Chief Scientist of Humanitas Ark at the invitation of its chairman, Hu Jiaqi. The two attended the signing ceremony in Shanghai. The appointment marks an important step for Humanitas Ark in bringing together leading scientists from around the world and promoting its theoretical framework on technological crises.

As one of the pioneers in gravitational-wave detection, Professor Barish has devoted his career to expanding humanity's understanding of the universe. His persistence and dedication to research resonate with Chairman Hu Jiaqi's nearly half a century of work studying the challenges facing humanity and raising awareness of them.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Barish expressed strong support for Chairman Hu's theoretical framework on technological crises and his proposed solutions. He praised Humanitas Ark's mission to safeguard humanity's future and pledged to do all he could to contribute to humanity's long-term survival and to the well-being of all people.

At the ceremony, Chairman Hu Jiaqi signed and presented the letter of appointment to Professor Barish and expressed his deep appreciation for the professor's support for Humanitas Ark. Hu Jiaqi said that Humanitas Ark has long been committed to the holistic survival and universal well-being of humanity and looked forward to the scientific expertise and international perspective that Professor Barish would bring to the organization as Chief Scientist.

During a visit to Chairman Hu's Beijing office in April 2026, the distinguished physicist spoke highly of Hu and the ideas behind Humanitas Ark. In a handwritten message, he wrote,“Thank you for your thoughtful dedication to preserving humanity. The dangers you present are Real. I hope we (mankind) can follow your lead..” Their shared convictions inspired Professor Barish to join Humanitas Ark's effort to safeguard humanity as its Chief Scientist.

Professor Barish's appointment follows that of Nobel economics laureate Eric Maskin as Special Adviser and brings the support of another leading international scholar to this effort. Professor Barish's scientific expertise and international academic connections will help Humanitas Ark share its ideas more widely, extend its global reach, and strengthen its platform for international exchange. His involvement will also help bring together more experts and scholars who share the organization's concern for humanity's future.

About Humanitas Ark

Founded in 2018, Humanitas Ark is dedicated to the study of technological risks and the holistic survival of humanity. Its work focuses on research, public awareness, and international dialogue concerning the potential consequences of high-risk technologies.