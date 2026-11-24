MENAFN - GetNews)"Edison State Community College"Edison State Community College, a public community college serving west-central Ohio, is highlighting its commitment to affordability, with one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio plus grants, scholarships, and loan options. An online Net Price Calculator gives students a personalized estimate of out-of-pocket costs. The College offers associate degrees, certificates, technical credentials, and transfer pathways at its Piqua, Greenville, and Eaton locations.

Piqua, Ohio - November 24, 2026 - Edison State Community College, a public community college serving west-central Ohio, is highlighting its commitment to keeping higher education affordable for students and families across the region. The College offers one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, along with a variety of grants, scholarships, and loan options. These resources help make a quality education attainable for recent high school graduates, adult learners returning to school, and working professionals looking to advance their careers.

To help students plan ahead, Edison State offers an online Net Price Calculator that provides a personalized estimate of out-of-pocket costs. Prospective students can enter information about their own circumstances and get a clearer picture of what they can expect to pay before they enroll. This allows families to compare options, budget with confidence, and make informed decisions about their education.

Students can review current tuition details and browse available scholarships directly on the College's website. Edison State's affordable tuition and flexible aid options apply across its associate degrees, career-focused certificates, short-term technical credentials, and transfer pathways. With locations in Piqua, Greenville, and Eaton, the College continues to remove financial barriers so more students in the region can pursue their goals close to home.

Programs and Learning Opportunities at Edison State

Edison State offers associate degrees, career-focused certificates, short-term technical credentials, and transfer pathways that prepare students for employment or further study. Students looking for affordable college courses in Piqua can choose from in-person, online, and hybrid formats, with additional locations in Greenville and Eaton. Many programs include hands-on learning, internship opportunities, and Prior Learning Assessment options, which help students determine whether they may already have credit through work experience, training, or other means.

Business and Accounting

Edison State's business programs focus on practical skills employers value, including financial reporting, management, and communication. The Accounting program prepares students for roles in bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and general accounting. Students gain experience with real-world applications that support entry into the workforce or transfer to a bachelor's program.

Health Care and Public Service

The College offers health care programs such as Physical Therapist Assistant and Medical Laboratory Technology, along with public service programs including Social Services and Criminal Justice. These programs combine classroom instruction with clinical or field experiences. Graduates are prepared to step into meaningful careers that serve patients, families, and communities throughout the region.

Workforce Training and Work-Based Learning

Edison State offers workforce training that helps adults build job-ready skills and advance in their careers. Through work-based learning, students combine classroom study with planned and supervised work experience at area employers. Co-op and internship placements let students apply what they learn in real workplace settings. They also help students build professional networks and make informed decisions about their career paths.

Student Support Services

Edison State provides a range of support services to help students stay on track from their first semester through graduation. Whether they're earning a career-focused certificate or an Associate of Science, students have access to academic advising, the Tutoring Center, and library resources. The Student Wellness Center supports their overall well-being, while Career and Job Services helps them prepare for the workforce. Together, these resources help students build confidence and succeed in and out of the classroom.

About Edison State Community College

Edison State has served west-central Ohio since 1973, when it was chartered as Ohio's first general and technical college. Over the years, the College has built a reputation for providing accessible, quality education and training opportunities. Led by President Dr. Chris Spradlin, Edison State remains focused on helping students complete their educational goals and realize their dreams. Through its main campus and additional locations across the region, the College continues to support students, families, and local employers.