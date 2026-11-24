MENAFN - GetNews)"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating"Total Comfort Cooling & Heating, a family-owned HVAC company in Port Charlotte, Florida, continues to support homeowners and businesses planning heating and cooling projects through its free-estimate request option. Customers can submit a request online or call the office to discuss equipment replacement or new installations. The company provides air conditioning, ductless systems, furnaces, heat pumps, commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and hood services.

Port Charlotte, Florida - Nov. 24, 2026 - Total Comfort Cooling & Heating continues to support homeowners and businesses planning heating and cooling projects through its free-estimate request option. For property owners considering equipment replacement or a new installation, requesting an estimate provides an opportunity to discuss their needs before committing to the work. The option remains a starting point for customers evaluating how an HVAC project may fit their property and budget.

Planning heating and cooling work involves understanding the property's requirements, the condition of existing equipment, and the scope of the proposed project. An estimate helps bring these considerations into the discussion, allowing customers to ask questions about available options and anticipated costs. By reviewing this information before proceeding, homeowners and businesses can establish clearer expectations and make more informed decisions about their heating and cooling plans.

Property owners can submit an estimate request through the company's website or contact its Port Charlotte office by phone. Providing information about their existing system, comfort concerns, and planned improvements gives the team a starting point for discussing the project. Customers can also confirm current estimate availability, applicable terms, and the next steps with the company, helping them move from an initial inquiry toward a clearer plan for the work.

Heating, Cooling, and Commercial Services

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Inc helps homeowners and businesses address their heating and cooling needs through installation, repair, and maintenance. AC installation by Total Comfort Cooling & Heating supports property owners planning a new system or replacing existing equipment.

Air Conditioning and Air Handlers

The company provides air conditioning installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance, alongside air handler services. These services support customers addressing existing equipment concerns or planning system upgrades. Property owners can learn more about the company's service range and estimate request process through its website.

Ductless Heating and Cooling Systems

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Inc also provides ductless system services for propertieswith different heating and cooling requirements. Customers considering this equipment can discuss their property's layout and comfort needs with the company. Those seeking to know more about ductless systems can review the dedicated service page before contacting the team.

Furnaces and Heat Pumps

Furnace and heat pump services support residential and commercial heating needs. The company helps customers consider equipment options when planning heating system work. Its broader heating and cooling capabilities allow property owners to discuss both functions with one service provider. Service recommendations depend on the equipment and requirements involved.

Commercial HVAC, Refrigeration, and Hoods

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating Inc serves businesses through commercial HVAC, refrigeration, and hood services. Its refrigeration work includes walk-in coolers, freezers, and reach-in units. Commercial hood services include installation, balancing, and service. These capabilities support the heating, cooling, refrigeration, and ventilation requirements of commercial properties.

About the Company

Total Comfort Cooling & Heating is a family-owned business founded in 2001 by brothers Tom Knisley and Patrick Knisley. Based in Port Charlotte, Florida, the company serves residential and commercial customers in surrounding communities, including North Port, Punta Gorda, Venice, and Boca Grande. Its work focuses on helping customers maintain comfortable indoor environments through installation, repair, and maintenance services. The company is a Trane Comfort Specialist and offers 24-hour emergency service.