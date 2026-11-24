MENAFN - GetNews) A new autofocus prime series combining modern optics with distinctive mechanical craftsmanship

Shenzhen, China - Nov. 24, 2026 - Thypoch proudly announces the Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 APS-C, the first lens in its new Sculptor series and the brand's latest autofocus prime. Available with the Fujifilm X mount, the Sculptor 23mm f/1.4 pairs a classic 35mm-equivalent focal length with a fast f/1.4 aperture in a compact, all-metal body that's perfect as an everyday carry for street, portrait, and travel shooting - ideal for storytelling, making it a lens creators turn to for capturing natural, unscripted moments with cinematic depth and character.

The Sculptor Philosophy: Depth and Dimension

The Thypoch Sculptor series is a line of large-aperture, autofocus prime lenses engineered for purist creators. The series is built on a simple philosophy of sharp, high-quality performance, even wide open, giving subjects the real three-dimensional presence of a finely carved sculpture rather than a flat, digitally processed image. The impressive specs of the Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 set that standard for the series' first release.

Distinctive All-Metal Design and Mechanical Details

The Sculptor 23mm f/1.4 carries a design language distinct from Thypoch's existing lines, built to feel as considered as it looks. Its all-metal, precision-machined body has a premium finish, built for durability and a solid, reassuring feel in hand, balancing mechanical character with modern refinement. It features chiseled control rings with deep, ridged cuts that give a confident grip while still maintaining smooth, precisely damped operation. Its signature aperture-window design gives the lens an identity that's immediately recognizable. And finally, its vintage-styled serif engravings add a timeless, handcrafted touch to the exterior.

12-Element Optical Design with Aspherical and ED Glass

Inside the Sculptor 23mm f/1.4 is a 10-group, 12-element optical formula, including 2 aspherical elements, 4 low-dispersion ED elements, and 1 high-refractive-index (HRI) element. The design is tuned to hold strong center sharpness with balanced edge performance, even when shot wide open at f/1.4. Distortion control keeps lines straight and natural across the wide-angle frame, an important detail for architecture, interiors, and environmental portraits.

35mm-Equivalent Field of View and Bokeh

On APS-C, this 23mm prime delivers a 35mm-equivalent full-frame focal length, long considered the classic for storytelling. Even at its f/1.4 maximum aperture, it's designed to control aberration and vignetting, keeping background bokeh round and smooth out to the edges of the frame for a cinematic look with real subject separation.

Compact Design Weighing Just 283g

At just 283g, the Sculptor 23mm f/1.4 is built to disappear into a travel kit or everyday bag. The compact, lightweight design makes it the perfect companion for an all-day outing, whether urban or outdoors, without asking photographers to compromise on optical performance.

Key Specifications



Focal length: 23mm (35mm full-frame equivalent on APS-C)

Maximum aperture: f/1.4

Optical formula: 10 groups, 12 elements (2 ASPH, 4 ED, 1 HRI)

Mount: Fujifilm X

Construction: All-metal body

Weight: 283g Color: Black

Pricing and Availability

The Thypoch Sculptor AF 23mm f/1.4 APS-C is available in black for Fujifilm X-mount, with a suggested retail price of US$349.

Each lens includes front and rear caps, lens hood and a warranty card.

Customers can order through Thypoch's official store and authorized dealers and online retailers. Availability and delivery dates may vary by retailer and region.

Further specifications and product information are available on the Thypoch Sculptor 23mm product page.

About Thypoch

Derived from the Old English“thy” and“epoch,” Thypoch represents the idea of capturing your living epoch. In an era driven by automation and clinical precision, Thypoch chooses to preserve the soul of photography, merging 21st-century optical innovation with the mechanical artistry of mid-20th-century craftsmanship. Guided by the belief that photography is a mirror shaped by light and interpretation, Thypoch designs lenses that extend the creator's vision, because true photography is not about perfection, but about preserving fleeting moments that define our time.