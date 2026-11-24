MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in a Facebook post following a conference call, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a coordination call. Last night, the Russians focused their strikes on the Zhytomyr region, targeting electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure. Our defenses worked.," Zelensky said.

According to him, the conference call also heard reports on the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Pavlohrad and other cities and communities. Zelensky noted that "the situation with power supply is difficult," but the necessary resources have been deployed to restore supplies.

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"It is important to speed up the work. I am grateful to everyone working in Odesa and the region – repairing power grids and ensuring alternative supply routes," Zelensky said.

He added that, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they had updated the requirements for protecting Zaporizhzhia against Russian attacks.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's energy minister reported on the implementation of measures agreed upon earlier to increase electricity generation and speed up the restoration of energy facilities damaged by Russian strikes.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine's defense minister had delivered a separate briefing on the use of Ukraine's long-range weapons and preparations for new support packages from partners.