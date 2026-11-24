MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The grand closing ceremony of the 3rd International Opera Festival will take place on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, featuring a gala concert titled“Carmen: Half a Century of an Artist's Life.”

The announcement was made by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva.

She said the musical evening, dedicated to her anniversary and 30 years of artistic activity on the opera stage, would be among the most memorable events of the festival.

The concert will celebrate the musical world of Carmen, one of the most beloved characters in international opera, alongside selected masterpieces of Azerbaijani and world classical music and the distinctive sounds of Spanish music.

The gala concert programme will feature famous arias from Georges Bizet's opera Carmen, as well as works by prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikret Amirov and Tofig Guliyev. The repertoire will also include compositions by Agustín Lara, Lucio Dalla and Vincenzo Chiara, together with selected pieces from the repertoire of world-renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

Popular songs made famous by Frank Sinatra will add further musical diversity to the evening.

The concert will feature Fidan Hajiyeva, a Spanish dance troupe and the State Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi, conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Maestro Yalchin Adigozalov.

The gala promises an evening celebrating opera, classical music and Spanish musical traditions while honouring Hajiyeva's three decades of contribution to the opera stage.