MENAFN - Asia Times) Nvidia's board has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, less than two weeks after he stepped down over his ties to Alice Huang, the longtime head of Megaspeed, a Singapore-registered firm now under US criminal investigation over the suspected diversion of Nvidia chips to China.

His return came just a day after The New York Times reported that she had been in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year. President Donald Trump took credit for the comeback.“I convinced them. I made the deal,” he told CNBC. Days earlier, he had also said publicly that he discussed the Nvidia CEO with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump's boast sits awkwardly beside Washington's campaign to keep advanced AI hardware out of China. Just a week before Jensen Huang's return, the Commerce Department issued rules requiring case-by-case licenses for advanced AI chips shipped to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

When Trump backs the return of an executive despite those ties, while piling compliance burdens onto Southeast Asian partners, it suggests that the president himself is not taking the smuggling seriously, even as lawmakers from both parties question the decision. Trump's conduct makes America's demand that smaller neighbors police the trade ring hollow.

Chinese smugglers have turned Southeast Asia into a staging ground for moving Nvidia chips into China, but the demand they serve originates in Beijing. A state-backed data-center boom is sweeping the country, and Beijing's top economic planner anticipates some 4 trillion yuan ($560 billion) in fresh computing investment over the next five years.

Because most leading Chinese AI models rely on Nvidia's CUDA software platform, local officials racing to unlock central funds have little choice but to fill their server racks with Nvidia processors, which domestic chipmakers still cannot supply in sufficient volume.